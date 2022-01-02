An opening-round bye could be particularly helpful to quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he continues to play with a fractured toe. He needs all the rest that he can get. Rodgers, even with the injury, continues to play exceedingly well. He is the NFL’s top-rated passer at 110.8, with 33 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. He probably will secure his second straight league MVP award. All the controversy from his offseason standoff with the team and his comments about his unvaccinated status earlier this season has been set aside for now.