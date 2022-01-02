What to read about the 2021 NFL season
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Football
• Bucs coach says Antonio Brown is no longer with team after receiver leaves field during game
• Analysis: Antonio Brown walked away on his own terms Sunday. That should embarrass the NFL.
• NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios: Titans take over top spot in AFC
• Live updates: NFL Week 17 news, scores and highlights
• A story about ashes in Green Bay reveals a remarkable life well-lived
• Former NFL coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
• Brewer: John Madden could have remained a coach. Aren’t we lucky he knew better?
Go deeper
• Daniel Snyder pledged support for the NFL’s investigation. His actions tell a different story.
• Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage