Washington’s playoff hopes are on the line when it plays the Eagles for the second time in three weeks. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen were on the team’s covid list and unavailable two weeks ago, forcing journeyman Garrett Gilbert to make his second career start in Philadelphia’s 27-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field. Heinicke returned for last week’s game against Dallas, a 56-14 drubbing at AT&T Stadium in which he completed only 7 of 22 passes and threw a pair of interceptions.