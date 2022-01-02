The Eagles crossed midfield on their opening possession, with Jalen Hurts’ 30-yard completion to rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith accounting for most of the yards on the drive, but Philadelphia turned the ball over on downs after Jordan Howard was stopped for no gain on fourth-and-two from the Washington 24. (Washington 7, Philadelphia 0, 6:58 left in the first quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Washington takes 7-0 lead with touchdown on opening drive
The Eagles won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Washington the ball first. Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense marched quickly down the field, and rookie running back Jaret Patterson capped a six-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown run.
Heinicke was 3 for 3 for 50 yards on the march, including a 16-yard completion to Cam Sims, who made a leaping catch to move the chains on third down. (Washington 7, Philadelphia 0, 11:54 left in the first quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Pregame reading: Covid outbreak disrupted Washington’s season
Washington’s playoff hopes are on the line when it plays the Eagles for the second time in three weeks. Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen were on the team’s covid list and unavailable two weeks ago, forcing journeyman Garrett Gilbert to make his second career start in Philadelphia’s 27-17 win at Lincoln Financial Field. Heinicke returned for last week’s game against Dallas, a 56-14 drubbing at AT&T Stadium in which he completed only 7 of 22 passes and threw a pair of interceptions.
Washington will be missing several key starters again Sunday, with running back Antonio Gibson, left guard Ereck Flowers, right tackle Sam Cosmi and punter Tress Way on the team’s covid list. With Gibson out, undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson, who starred at Pallotti High, and veteran running back Jonathan Williams should see increased workloads. Heinicke could look to get Terry McLaurin involved early, as Washington’s No. 1 receiver has been limited to eight catches over his last four games.
After Philadelphia rushed for 238 yards in the teams’ previous meeting, stopping the Eagles’ rushing attack will be a key to Washington pulling off the upset. Washington must also do a better job of getting pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who accounted for three touchdowns on Dec. 21 to help the Eagles overcome an early 10-0 deficit. Washington will be without defensive end Montez Sweat, whose brother was shot and killed earlier this week.