A 31-yard field goal by Joey Slye expanded Washington’s lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before Philadelphia got on the board early in the second. Washington’s defense mostly held Philadelphia at bay but struggled on fourth down. The Eagles went for it on fourth down four times and converted three times — twice for touchdowns. Running back Boston Scott slipped around the left guard to finish an 80-yard drive on fourth and two, then dived across the right side of the goal line to score on fourth and one in the third quarter.