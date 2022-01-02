After a game-sealing interception by Taylor Heinicke in the end zone, Washington lost, 20-16, on Sunday afternoon, ensuring its second season under Coach Ron Rivera would end without a trip to the postseason.
Washington’s final outing will be at the New York Giants next Sunday, but its playoff hopes faded at FedEx Field to all but turn the page to another offseason quarterback search, a roster reset and a rebranding.
Weeks earlier, Rivera had insisted that any season without a playoff appearance would be considered a disappointment. But over the past month, Washington (6-10) was decimated by health issues and tragedy, leaving its roster with few options and its locker room seemingly fraying.
In a 56-14 loss at the Dallas Cowboys a week earlier, Jonathan Allen, a team captain and Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee, threw a punch at fellow defensive tackle Daron Payne. Just five days before that, Washington started a quarterback, Garrett Gilbert, who had only four days of practice with the team because its starter and his backup had tested positive for the coronavirus. The defense, it turned out, was the bigger issue: It allowed 238 rushing yards in that 27-17 loss to the Eagles in Philadelphia.
What could go wrong did for Washington, but its second meeting with Philadelphia (9-7) restored some respectability.
Heinicke orchestrated an efficient offense and was nearly flawless in the first half. He finished the game 27 for 36 for 247 yards and an 81.6 passer rating — an impressive showing had it not been for his final pass, an interception in the end zone that ended Washington’s last-gasp comeback attempt.
Washington relied on its running game early despite not having starter Antonio Gibson (covid-19 reserve list) or backup J.D. McKissic (injured reserve). Undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson led the way with a touchdown on an 11-yard carry that capped a six-play, 67-yard drive to open the game. The touchdown was the first at FedEx Field for Patterson, who grew up roughly eight miles away as a die-hard Washington fan.
A 31-yard field goal by Joey Slye expanded Washington’s lead to 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before Philadelphia got on the board early in the second. Washington’s defense mostly held Philadelphia at bay but struggled on fourth down. The Eagles went for it on fourth down four times and converted three times — twice for touchdowns. Running back Boston Scott slipped around the left guard to finish an 80-yard drive on fourth and two, then dived across the right side of the goal line to score on fourth and one in the third quarter.
The latter touchdown narrowed Washington’s lead to 16-14, and Mark Schlereth had just finished telling viewers on the Fox broadcast that “We’re not worthy!” of Scott’s heroics when an unlikely cast of playmakers introduced themselves for Washington.
On the Eagles’ subsequent drive, Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb smothered wide receiver Quez Watkins in coverage on a pass along the left sideline. Cornerback Corn Elder, signed during Washington’s coronavirus outbreak, broke up a deep pass intended for DeVonta Smith, then defensive end Casey Toohill, another reserve-turned-replacement, sprinted across the field to chase quarterback Jalen Hurts out of bounds and force an incompletion.
The sequence embodied Washington’s resolve and briefly reinvigorated a team that had been run ragged. But it was not enough. Washington failed to get out of its own territory on its next drive; Heinicke took a sack for a loss of 13 to end it and set up another scoring drive by the Eagles. Jake Elliott nailed a 42-yard go-ahead field goal with 11:41 to play, then hit a 41-yarder with 2:21 remaining.
With one last chance, Washington saw its playoff hopes end in the final minute. Heinicke, looking for rookie tight end John Bates, threw a pass that sailed over the head of his intended receiver and into the diving grasp of safety Rodney McLeod in the end zone with 24 seconds to go.
Game over, and season essentially over.