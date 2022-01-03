The deliberations between the team and the league were focused on which designation the Buccaneers might place on Brown for player-personnel purposes, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.
There was no consideration Monday by the NFL of league-imposed discipline against Brown for Sunday’s episode, according to that person. The NFL Players Association also was involved in the deliberations regarding Brown’s status, another person familiar with the situation said.
The Buccaneers did not officially release Brown on Monday, according to the league’s transaction wire. Coach Bruce Arians said following the team’s win Sunday over the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., that Brown was “no longer” a member of the team.
Brown was not available to comment. Neither his agent nor his attorney immediately responded to requests for comment.
The conversations Monday between the team and the league suggested the Buccaneers were considering options and potential designations with Brown other than merely releasing him, which would make him a free agent.
Few details about Sunday’s incident emerged Monday. Arians said at a news conference that “it was pretty obvious what happened. He left the field, and that was it.”
Arians said Brown, who had been suffering from an ankle injury, did not express to him on the sideline that he was injured. Arians did not specify whether Brown chose to leave the field or was ordered to do so by Arians.
“We had a conversation, and he left the field,” Arians said.
Arians said it was “very hard” to watch the situation unfold.
“I wish him well,” Arians said. “I hope if he needs help [he] gets some. But it’s very hard because I do care about him.”
Arians said he never saw Brown after he left the field. He maintained that he did not know what it was about their conversation that caused Brown to react as he did.
“You have to ask him. ... I don’t have a clue,” Arians said.
Fox reported Sunday that Arians told Brown on the sideline to reenter the game and Brown refused.
Fellow Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans attempted to intervene and calm Brown on the sideline. But it didn’t work: Brown tossed aside his jersey and shoulder pads before making his way down the sideline to an end zone and then leaving the field.
Brown, 33, was playing his second game for the Buccaneers since serving a three-game suspension imposed by the NFL for misrepresenting his vaccination status. He signed with the Buccaneers last season as he completed an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
“He is no longer a Buc, all right?” Arians said during his postgame news conference Sunday. “That’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game.”