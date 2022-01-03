2004: The Steelers intend for Roethlisberger to learn the ropes as their backup to start his career, but he is thrust into the starting role by the third game of his rookie season after injuries to Tommy Maddox and Charlie Batch. Pittsburgh wins all 13 games with Roethlisberger as its starter and finishes 15-1 but loses at home to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game, with Roethlisberger throwing three interceptions. Still, he becomes the first quarterback to be named the Associated Press’s NFL offensive rookie of the year in 34 seasons.