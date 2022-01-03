Given that the college season will wrap up with that game, it feels appropriate to kick off our 2022 Sports Q&A series with a back-and-forth about the college game. There’s much to discuss here. Should star players skip bowl games or play in them? (Ask Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.) Why do teams from the Southeast — and specifically the SEC — keep showing up in the title game? Will the landscape change when Texas and Oklahoma move to the SEC? Or will it change because Lincoln Riley went to Southern California?