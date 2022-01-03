While the Bulls have been rolling since October, when they opened the season with four straight victories, their post-Christmas work is noteworthy because they were one of the first teams beset by a serious outbreak during the omicron wave. DeRozan and LaVine were among the players placed in the health protocols in December, and the NBA was forced to postpone three of Chicago’s games because they didn’t have enough healthy and available bodies. Since DeRozan cleared protocols for his Dec. 19 return, Chicago is 7-0 with three double-digit victories. In other words, the Bulls’ outbreak now looks more like a bump in the road rather than a season-altering catastrophe.