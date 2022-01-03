What followed was a remarkably lengthy response — more than 11 minutes long and, by some counts, containing more than 2,600 words — in which Judge extolled the “culture” he was instilling.
Along the way, Judge used profanity several times and made a number of eyebrow-raising assertions. Among them was: “This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines. This ain’t some clown-show organization.”
That appeared to be a reference to the Washington Football Team, the Giants’ opponent next week that endured an incident during a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in which Jonathan Allen was shown taking a swing at fellow WFT defensive lineman Daron Payne. New York’s sideline has been a more peaceful place of late, but on the field, Week 17 produced some moments that at least a few Giants fans and others might have found somewhat clownish.
On the very first play of the game, for example, the Bears sacked New York quarterback Mike Glennon, recovered a fumble and returned it to the Giants 2-yard line. One play later, just 18 seconds into the contest, Chicago got a rushing touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Five plays later, on New York’s second possession, Glennon was intercepted, helping the Bears gain a 14-0 advantage before the first quarter was even halfway through.
After a Chicago field goal gave it a 17-3 lead late in the first half, Giants players let the ensuing kickoff bounce behind them on the assumption it was heading into the end zone for a touchback. It did not get quite that far, however, and after New York had to hastily grab the live ball deep in its own end, the team started that drive at its 5-yard line. The Giants went backward from there and quickly gave up a safety for a 19-3 Bears lead.
At that point, the only thing that was going right for the Giants was that they were playing in Chicago and didn’t have to deal with what would surely have been a loudly negative reaction were they at home. During his 11-minute reply, Judge declared that Giants fans “have every right to boo me going out of the stadium.”
“That’s the way it is. That’s what we sign up for, right?” Judge added. “And it’s New York. It’s supposed to be a tough place to be. Certain cities in this country, they don’t even know if their team’s playing today.”
Giants fans, meanwhile, are painfully aware that Glennon ended up throwing for just 24 yards Sunday on 11 attempts. Add in the 34 yards he lost on four sacks, and New York came away with negative-10 net passing yards, the fewest in an NFL game since 1998 (per ESPN).
Nevertheless, Judge insisted afterward that “everyone is locked in.”
“There’s a lot of teams right now that are out of playoff contention, whether it’s golf clubs in the locker room, or people planning vacations outside of it, or whether there’s a lot of finger pointing and blaming and shouting, all that type of stuff,” he told reporters. “You know what we don’t have in our building? Any of that. We don’t have any of that.”
“A few years ago, before I came here, when I came here and I sat down with all the players, and I wanted to know what it was like in here and what we had to change,” Judge added, “from their mouths — to a man, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team, they don’t play hard, we’re out of the playoffs, everybody quit, everybody tapped, they stopped showing up to captains meetings,' all that stuff. Right? They tapped out.”
To some observers, those comments represented a swipe at Pat Shurmur, the Giants’ previous head coach who was fired in December 2019 after going 5-11 and 4-12 in two seasons in New York. According to beat writers for the team, then-Giants wide receiver Golden Tate kept a set of golf clubs at his locker at some point in the 2019 season.
“If you’re in the damn building, you walk on through our locker room, you ain’t seeing that crap you saw before, all right?” Judge, who has gone 10-22 in almost two full seasons, asserted Sunday. “You ain’t seeing guys planning vacations, you ain’t seeing golf clubs in front of players’ lockers. You ain’t seeing that stuff.”
In addition to his characterization of comments from New York players when he arrived in early 2020, Judge’s claims of what he has heard from recent and future ex-Giants made ripples on Sunday.
“I can tell you we’ve got more players here who are going to be free agents next year, who are in my office every day begging to come back. I know that,” he said. “There are players who we coached last year that still call me twice a week, talking about how much they wish they were still here even though they’re getting paid more somewhere else.”
As many subsequently noted, there are relatively few members of the 2020 Giants who left the team for what could reasonably be described as appreciably more money. The notion that multiple such players could be expressing regrets to Judge — which, if it were really happening, might constitute tampering — seemed far-fetched to some.
Another head-scratching comment arrived elsewhere in the rant, when Judge cited his experience with the 2018 New England Patriots, for whom he served as the special teams coordinator.
“Halfway through the season,” he said, “we were all pretty convinced we were getting fired. We didn’t think we were going to make the playoffs.”
As he went on to acknowledge, the Patriots ended that season with a Super Bowl title, their third in a five-year span. Halfway through the 2018 campaign, they had a 6-2 record, which, particularly when combined with the team’s massive success over the preceding years, hardly sounds like a recipe for mass firings.
Judge, though, was on a roll, and he wasn’t about to let such pesky facts slow him down. He also did not seem to mind the appearance of hypocrisy, given comments he made toward the end of his epic response, after he had at least indirectly taken shots at Shurmur, Tate and WFT Coach Ron Rivera.
“I know we’ve got the right culture in terms of teaching the players, which is why I don’t come up here and try to assassinate some player because I think it’s going to save my ass,” Judge stated. “ … Because I ain’t going to sit up here, like some other cowards sitting behind the microphone, and put his players on blast.”