“A few years ago, before I came here, when I came here and I sat down with all the players, and I wanted to know what it was like in here and what we had to change,” Judge added, “from their mouths — to a man, every player looked me in the eye and said, ‘Joe, it’s not a team, they don’t play hard, we’re out of the playoffs, everybody quit, everybody tapped, they stopped showing up to captains meetings,' all that stuff. Right? They tapped out.”