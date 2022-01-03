In Maryland, Charles, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties suspended sports, leaving schools with quiet holiday breaks. Many teams return to practice in the new year and carry hopes for a return to normalcy.
Conference schedules are set to heat up, including Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play, which begins this week. But as the pandemic continues, uncertainty remains.
1. Sidwell Friends (5-0) Last ranked: 1
The Quakers haven’t played since they jumped to the top of multiple national polls in mid-December.
2. New Hope Academy (14-3) LR: 2
The Tigers won the Gold division at the Boo Williams tournament.
3. Paul VI (7-2) LR: 3
The Panthers finished third at the United Bank Holiday Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
4. Bishop McNamara (5-4) LR: 4
The Mustangs capped their Nike Tournament of Champions slate by beating Valley Vista (Ariz.).
5. Georgetown Visitation (6-0) LR: 5
The Cubs’ holiday tournament was canceled.
6. St. John’s (3-2) LR: 6
The Cadets were idle over the holiday break.
7. Madison (8-1) LR: 7
In a rematch of last year’s Virginia Class 6 title game, the Warhawks beat Osbourn Park.
8. Clarksburg (3-0) LR: 8
Montgomery County suspended sports during the holiday break.
9. Good Counsel (7-1) LR: 9
The Falcons’ first loss came against New Hope in the Boo Williams tournament championship game.
10. Woodgrove (9-0) LR: 10
The Wolverines beat Yorktown, Holy Child and Patriot last week.
11. Old Mill (4-0) LR: 11
The Patriots beat Severna Park before the holiday break.
12. National Christian (9-3) LR: 12
The Eagles did not play during the holiday break.
13. Pallotti (5-1) LR: 13
The Panthers did not play during the holiday break.
14. Maret (4-2) LR: 15
The Frogs haven’t played since their 72-43 win over Bishop O’Connell on Dec. 14.
15. Oakton (11-0) LR: Not ranked
The Cougars are storming through Northern Virginia.
16. Bishop Ireton (7-5) LR: 17
The Cardinals capped its Boo Williams tournament schedule by beating Neumann-Goretti (Penn.).
17. Alexandria City (5-1) LR: NR
The Titans have beaten their Northern Virginia opponents by at least 30 points.
18. Howard (2-0) LR: 18
Howard County suspended sports during the holiday break.
19. Osbourn Park (6-1) LR: 16
The Yellowjackets’ undefeated start ended against Madison.
20. Parkdale (4-0) LR: 20
Prince George’s County is conducting virtual learning until Jan. 14.
Dropped out: No. 14 Langley, No. 19 C.H. Flowers.
On the bubble: Bullis, C.H. Flowers, Churchill, St. Mary’s Ryken, Virginia Academy.