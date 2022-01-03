This season they have been able to carry that energy over from practice to games, using a physical, defense-first style to get off to a 7-1 start. In the week after Christmas, they finished as runners-up at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic in Hampton, Va., earning wins over Bishop Ireton and Archbishop Wood (Pa.) before falling to New Hope in the final.
The team’s ethos of hard work and good defense is best exemplified in their postgame traditions. After most games, the coaching staff chooses who will win the lunch pail award, given to the player who came most ready to work and do the little things necessary to win. The player gets to sign the pail, and sometimes there is a small treat inside.
“We want to reward things like diving on the floor, rebounding the ball — really going after it in every aspect of the game,” Kimbrough said. “The girls get excited about it, and that’s exactly what we want.”
— Michael Errigo
Patuxent’s uncertain week ends with joy
In the locker room before the Patuxent boys’ game last Wednesday, Coach Jeremy Kurutz emphasized the significance of a win. The Panthers were not scheduled to play again for 10 days, and the stretch may be longer after their lone game this week was canceled.
“If we lose tonight, you’re not going to be able to clean that feeling of that loss until you get an opportunity to win,” Kurutz recalls saying. “Winning tonight is so important because you’ll feel great for the rest of your break and the rest of your week.”
Patuxent was lucky just to be playing while many Maryland counties suspended sports during the holiday break in an attempt to halt coronavirus spikes. The break couldn’t have ended better for the Panthers, who beat host Leonardtown, 41-27, after Kurutz’s speech, to win a four-team tournament.
Still, Kurutz and his players weren’t sure they would play. Calvert County suspended sports for a few days entering the holiday break. The Panthers (3-2) felt fortunate they were healthy and able to return to practice the morning of Dec. 27, but players asked Kurutz about the status of their games the next two days throughout the three-hour training session.
Those worries vanished when their first contest against Chopticon began the following afternoon.
“As soon as that tip goes and the kids are bouncing a ball, there’s just this natural thing that happens to basketball players,” Kurutz said, “that all of a sudden it goes right back into the exciting, competitive atmosphere that you crave.”
— Kyle Melnick
Banneker continues its ascent
After falling to Dunbar in the 2020 D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association final, Banneker girls’ coach Abby Sondak had a hard time accepting the team’s loss.
Despite setting a school record for the most conference wins (11) and boasting the DCIAA player of the year (guard Alyson Jefferson) the Bulldogs lost by nearly 30 points.
“Losing is a part of the game, but to lose in the manner that we did to Dunbar for a second time was heartbreaking,” Sondak said. “It just leaves a bad taste in your mouth.”
That taste lingered for some time, given that DCIAA competition was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Sondak and a new group of Bulldogs are finally getting a chance this winter to wash it away.
Through the first half of the season, Banneker (7-2) sits alone at the top of the DCIAA standings even though the team returned just two players from that 2020 season.
Banneker has dominated when playing District teams that are not private schools, winning those games by an average score of 51-13.
“It would’ve been so easy to make excuses about our lack of experience and get out to a slow start, but our team hasn’t,” Sondak. “They’ve all just embraced the challenge and used that inexperience to take advantage of the competitive opportunities that they have been given.”
— Tramel Raggs
Patriot rounds into form
Patriot Coach Sherman Rivers had to strike a delicate balance in his messaging as this winter season approached. On one hand, his Pioneers boys’ program is consistently one of the best in Prince William County, and the bar for success must be set high for a roster with a lot of talent. But on the other hand, the team had a lot of seniors last year, meaning there wasn’t much playing time to go around for players who’d be returning.
Rivers wanted to see this group aim as high as any other, but he knew it could take time for them to round into form. It was something he had to tell himself over and over in the grind of the preseason, a reminder that he must give this inexperienced team room to grow.
“When you have inexperienced kids, the biggest thing is they don’t know how replicate the success they have on a day-to-day basis,” Rivers said. “So there was a while in the summer and fall where I was getting upset at their consistency. But then I had to remind myself that these are 15- or 16-year old kids that have never done it at this level.”
Embracing that learning process has led to plenty of early-season success as the Pioneers have taken Northern Virginia by surprise with a 7-0 start. Last week they traveled south to Henrico County and won a holiday tournament there. Rivers said he is happy to see this group tapping into some of its potential, but he knows there are even more possibilities down the road.
“Since the season started, they have done an excellent job at improving consistency,” Rivers said. “And the crazy part is, we haven’t even played a complete game yet. We’ve had a couple of good quarters and stretches, but as far as putting it all together for four quarters? We haven’t done that yet. And that’s fine, because you don’t want to be a finished product at this point in the season.”
— Michael Errigo
