Davis not playing middle linebacker was not itself a revelation. Cole Holcomb has handled the demanding position for most of the season while Davis has played beside him, acclimating to the NFL. But when Coach Ron Rivera said the team used journeyman David Mayo over Davis because it needed “a pure ‘Mike’ ” to take pressure off Holcomb, it raised a question: When, if ever, will Davis be ready?
If never, that would represent a big miss for Rivera’s front office, which he put together in the offseason to help set the foundation of his rebuild. In the spring, Rivera said Washington picked Davis because he could be an every-down linebacker, and during the preseason Davis played in the middle almost exclusively.
After Sunday’s loss, Rivera preached patience. He thought the combination of Mayo at Mike and Holcomb at “Dime” — Washington’s term for the weakside linebacker in its nickel package — was “pretty stout.” He said he wasn’t disappointed that Davis wasn’t ready for the middle linebacker role in his 15th career game.
“He’s a rookie,” Rivera said. “I know he is the first-round pick, but he is still a rookie, no matter how you look at it. These young guys, they show you what they can do and they’re going to make mistakes, but there’s growth — and that’s the most important thing.”
On Sunday, despite recording his first career sack, Davis’s lack of snaps was underscored by the play of his fellow rookies. Undrafted running back Jaret Patterson led the team with 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown; fourth-round tight end John Bates continued his steady rise with three catches for 35 yards; and third-round wide receiver Dyami Brown turned in his second big play in as many weeks, a 25-yard grab.
In the big picture, Washington will benefit less from 40 snaps by Mayo, a seven-year veteran, than it would if the staff trusted Davis to learn in the role. But in the short term, the pairing of Mayo and Holcomb was effective. The defense limited Philadelphia to 3.5 yards per carry, down from 7.4 two weeks ago in Philadelphia, and several of Holcomb’s team-leading 11 tackles were notable run stops, especially a third-down stuff of Eagles running back Boston Scott at the 1-yard line.
“I love playing with Dave Mayo,” Holcomb said. “He’s a film guy; he’s a very vocal guy; he’s a vet; he’s seen a lot of football. It’s nice having — ” Holcomb paused. “There were a couple times he was able to give me a tip, help me out, and had extra communication. I know Jamin’s coming along, and he’s learning how to communicate.”
Coaches have said Davis’s problem is neither physical — he’s 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds with rare speed — nor about work ethic. Davis seems to have trouble translating his traits into production because, even though he played middle linebacker at Kentucky, the complex designs and disguises of NFL offenses have made him doubt what he sees. That hesitation can hurt Davis — when he’s slow to a gap or misses a tackle — and the defense as a whole, which relies on the Mike to get everyone set.
A few times, Davis has flashed his potential. He made an athletic fourth-down stop in the loss at Buffalo and Rivera complimented his communication on “banjo calls” — presnap assignment switches with another defender — in the upset of Tampa Bay. At Green Bay, when he allowed a touchdown to tight end Robert Tonyan, Rivera said he was in the right position but played the wrong leverage, allowing Tonyan to get outside when he should’ve forced him inside toward help.
Back then, Rivera used the play as an example of why Davis needed more snaps — to learn invaluable lessons on the field.
In a way, Holcomb can relate to Davis’s struggles. In 2019, the rookie fifth-rounder out of North Carolina was not vocal for the same reasons.
“Even this year, it’s taken me a while to trust what I’m seeing,” Holcomb said. “Sometimes it’s like: ‘Okay, I see this. I have an idea of it. But I don’t want to tell everybody because, if I’m wrong, I got everybody playing … wrong.’ It takes a lot to be confident and be like, ‘Hey, this is coming, this is coming.’ ”
Holcomb seems to have had the realization Washington wants Davis to reach: “Don’t second-guess yourself. If you’re wrong, you’re wrong. It’s no big deal. We’ll play another down.”
On Sunday, on third and two near midfield just before halftime, the Eagles motioned a receiver right to left and faked a handoff, the type of presnap eye candy that has caused Davis to pause all year. Holcomb trusted his read, made a beeline for quarterback Jalen Hurts and hit him hard. Hurts stumbled forward into the arms of Davis, who brought him down for his first sack — just the nudge the rookie could use at the moment.