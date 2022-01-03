Coaches have said Davis’s problem is neither physical — he’s 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds with rare speed — nor about work ethic. Davis seems to have trouble translating his traits into production because, even though he played middle linebacker at Kentucky, the complex designs and disguises of NFL offenses have made him doubt what he sees. That hesitation can hurt Davis — when he’s slow to a gap or misses a tackle — and the defense as a whole, which relies on the Mike to get everyone set.