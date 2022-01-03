But then there was Keegan Murray, a breakout star for the Hawkeyes, who refused to let Maryland put a damper on his terrific outing and ensured his team would start the new year with an 80-75 victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, ending Maryland’s three-game winning streak.
Murray, the nation’s leading scorer, finished with 35 points against a Terps defense that had no answer for the versatile 6-foot-8 sophomore forward. After Maryland cut its deficit to 74-70 with 1:05 to go, Murray provided the response. For his final basket, he made a layup to match his career high and push Iowa closer to a win.
“He’s a lottery pick,” Maryland interim coach Danny Manning said. “That’s what one looks like. We got a chance to see it up close and personal today.”
Eric Ayala’s three-pointer with 10 seconds to go cut Iowa’s lead to 77-75, and Jordan Bohannon then only made 1 of 2 free throws. Leading by three with just a few seconds on the clock, the Hawkeyes chose to foul. Ayala missed his first attempt. His intentional miss then didn’t draw iron — “definitely a learning experience," Ayala said — and with another opportunity at the foul line, Bohannon hit a pair of free throws to seal a win that drifted to a tight conclusion despite Murray’s dominance.
Murray had never hit more than three shots from deep, but Monday evening he made 5 of 6 three-point attempts. When Murray hit his final three of the night with six minutes to go, he lifted his team to a 66-58 lead and ignited the crowd.
“He’s the complete, total package,” Manning said. “As a basketball fan, I appreciate what he does out there on the court — just as a fan of the game. We didn’t do enough to slow him down, but he’s a handful.”
Murray helped his team secure that early advantage, which forced the Terps (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) to claw back and make it a tight contest. He scored 14 points in roughly eight minutes to start the game. The Terps managed to hold him to just two for the rest of the half. But then Murray had another hot start to the second half, notching nine points in the first 3:06, including a three-pointer that tied the score at 47 and energized the crowd after the Hawkeyes (11-3, 1-2) had trailed since late in the first half. This time, the Terps couldn’t slow Murray as the half wore on.
The Terps, after trailing by 12 points just over eight minutes in, generated a 11-0 burst midway through the first half. Maryland used a half-court press and played some zone defense to force five empty possessions for the Hawkeyes. Manning wanted to give Iowa a different look, and he felt like the defensive adjustment took the Hawkeyes out of their rhythm while giving his own players a jolt of energy. Murray was on the bench for the bulk of a Maryland run that lasted about three minutes.
“They got some easy baskets,” Ayala said of the slow start. “They kind of woke us up a little bit. We can’t come out lackadaisical like that. Especially a team that dynamic in transition. We put some stops together and got back into the game.”
Maryland took its first lead at 33-30 with a three-pointer from Fatts Russell with 5:57 left, and by halftime the Terps had turned their double-digit deficit into a 40-36 lead. With Murray’s career-best performance, that soon evaporated.
“We showed some determination to get back into the ballgame,” Manning said. “But on the flip side, let’s not put ourselves in that situation.”
Led by Ayala, who made 5 of 9 attempts from three-point range, Maryland got a boost from five players in double figures — Ayala (19 points), Russell (16), Qudus Wahab (12), Hakim Hart (11) and Donta Scott (11) — and the Terps trimmed their deficit late, clinging to hopes of a comeback into the final minute. But then there was Murray. And once again, the Terps had no answer.
Here’s what to know from Monday’s loss:
Iowa’s critical run
In the first 14 minutes of the second half, neither team led by more than five. But the Hawkeyes generated a 9-0 burst that allowed them to take control. Ahron Ulis scored on a jumper after Scott’s turnover, and by the time Tony Perkins capped the run with a pair of free throws, the Hawkeyes led by 10. Even as Maryland trimmed its deficit, the Hawkeyes didn’t waver.
“I thought our effort level gave us a chance, and that’s what you want on the road,” Manning said. “You want to be within striking distance, and we weren’t quite within striking distance. But we continued to battle and fight.”
Russell’s adjusted role
Since Manning took over as Maryland’s interim coach, he has wanted Russell to take on less of a ballhandling role to give him more opportunities to score. As the Terps have begun implementing the tweak, Russell has thrived. He has scored at least 16 points in the past three full games he has played. (He scored just two points when he had to leave the Lehigh game early with a knee injury.)
Russell said recently that Manning “gives me the freedom to make decisions and be a playmaker.” Against the Hawkeyes, he used his speed to carve through the Iowa defense while also hitting a pair of attempts from deep, both during the first half as Maryland climbed back into the game.
Missing a coach and a player
Maryland assistant Matt Brady did not make the trip. He stayed on campus later than the team Sunday to host a recruit on an official visit, according to a team spokesman, and his flight to Iowa on Monday morning was canceled because of the snowstorm blanketing the D.C. area. Brady’s absence left the Terps with two assistant coaches on the bench: Bruce Shingler and Greg Manning Jr., who was elevated from his role as director of operations after Mark Turgeon’s departure.
Forward Pavlo Dziuba also did not travel because of a non-covid illness, a team spokesman said. Dziuba has appeared in four games, averaging 0.8 points in 5.8 minutes.
