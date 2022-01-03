Murray helped his team secure that early advantage, which forced the Terps (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) to claw back and make it a tight contest. He scored 14 points in roughly eight minutes to start the game. The Terps managed to hold him to just two for the rest of the half. But then Murray had another hot start to the second half, notching nine points in the first 3:06, including a three-pointer that tied the score at 47 and energized the crowd after the Hawkeyes (11-3, 1-2) had trailed since late in the first half. This time, the Terps couldn’t slow Murray as the half wore on.