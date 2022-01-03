— The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Jaguars, or a Chargers loss to the Raiders plus a Steelers-Ravens tie, or a Chargers loss plus a Patriots loss to the Dolphins plus a Steelers loss to the Ravens. If Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland on Monday night, the Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a Chargers loss plus a Bengals loss to the Browns. If Pittsburgh loses or ties Cleveland on Monday night, the Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a Chargers loss plus a Patriots loss, or a Chargers loss plus a Ravens loss.