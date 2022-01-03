NFC
1. Green Bay Packers (13-3, clinched first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs)
2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4, NFC West leader, clinched playoff berth, hold tiebreaker over the Buccaneers because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Rams will clinch the NFC West title with a win or tie against the 49ers or a Cardinals loss/tie against the Seahawks.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4, clinched NFC South)
4. Dallas Cowboys (11-5, clinched NFC East)
5. Arizona Cardinals (11-5, clinched playoff berth)
— The Cardinals will clinch the NFC west title with a win over the Seahawks plus a Rams loss to the 49ers.
6. San Francisco 49ers (9-7, hold tiebreaker over the Eagles because of their head-to-head victory)
— The 49ers will clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie against the Rams, or with a Saints loss/tie against the Falcons.
7. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7, clinched playoff berth)
In the hunt
8. New Orleans Saints (8-8)
— The Saints will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Falcons plus a 49ers loss to the Rams.
Eliminated: Minnesota Vikings (7-9), Atlanta Falcons (7-9), Washington Football Team (6-10), Chicago Bears (6-10), Seattle Seahawks (6-10), Carolina Panthers (5-11), New York Giants (4-12), Detroit Lions (2-13-1)
AFC
1. Tennessee Titans (11-5, clinched AFC South, hold tiebreaker over the Chiefs because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Titans will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Texans, or a tie plus a Chiefs loss/tie against the Broncos, or a Chiefs loss plus a Bengals loss/tie against the Browns plus a Patriots loss/tie against the Dolphins, or a Chiefs loss plus a Bengals loss/tie plus a Bills win against the Jets.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, clinched AFC West)
— The Chiefs will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Broncos plus a Titans loss/tie against the Texans, or a tie plus a Titans loss.
3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6, clinched AFC North, hold tiebreaker over the Bills because of better conference record)
— The Bengals will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Browns plus a Chiefs loss to the Broncos plus a Titans loss to the Texans plus a Patriots loss/tie against the Dolphins, or with a win plus a Chiefs loss plus a Titans loss plus a Bills win over the Jets.
4. Buffalo Bills (10-6, AFC East leader, clinched playoff berth, hold tiebreaker over the Patriots because of better division record)
— The Bills cannot be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They will clinch the AFC East title with a win over the Jets, or a Patriots loss to the Dolphins, or a tie plus a Patriots tie. They will clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a win over the Jets plus a Chiefs loss to the Broncos plus a Bengals loss/tie against the Browns.
5. New England Patriots (10-6, clinched playoff berth)
— The Patriots will clinch the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Dolphins plus a Bills loss/tie against the Jets plus a Chiefs loss to the Broncos plus a Titans loss to the Texans. New England will clinch the AFC East title with a win plus a Bills loss/tie, or a tie plus a Bills loss.
6. Indianapolis Colts (9-7, hold tiebreaker over the Chargers because of better conference record)
— The Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Jaguars, or a Chargers loss to the Raiders plus a Steelers-Ravens tie, or a Chargers loss plus a Patriots loss to the Dolphins plus a Steelers loss to the Ravens. If Pittsburgh loses to Cleveland on Monday night, the Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a Chargers loss plus a Bengals loss to the Browns. If Pittsburgh loses or ties Cleveland on Monday night, the Colts will clinch a playoff berth with a Chargers loss plus a Patriots loss, or a Chargers loss plus a Ravens loss.
7. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7, hold tiebreaker over the Raiders because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Raiders.
In the hunt
8. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
— The Raiders will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Chargers, or a Colts loss to the Jaguars plus one Steelers loss over their final two games against the Browns and Ravens.
11*. Baltimore Ravens (8-8)
— The Ravens will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers plus a Chargers loss to the Raiders plus a Colts loss to the Jaguars plus a Dolphins loss to the Patriots plus one Browns loss over their final two games against the Steelers and Bengals.
Facing elimination in Week 17
9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1, hold tiebreaker over the Dolphins because of better conference record and tiebreaker over the Ravens because of their head-to-head victory)
— The Steelers will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or tie against the Browns on Monday night. Pittsburgh will clinch a playoff berth with two wins plus a Colts loss to the Jaguars in Week 18 plus the Raiders-Chargers game not ending in a tie.
Eliminated: Miami Dolphins (8-8), Cleveland Browns (7-8), Denver Broncos (7-9), New York Jets (4-12), Houston Texans (4-12), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14)
*The Ravens are behind the Steelers and the Dolphins in the conference standings but cannot be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17.