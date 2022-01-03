Assuming the Colts win, the last playoff spot in the AFC will be won on the field next week in Las Vegas. In Week 4, the Chargers pasted the Raiders in Southern California, taking a 21-0 halftime lead and winning, 28-14. The Raiders have been turned upside down since then, losing coach Jon Gruden to an email scandal and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after a fatal crash in which he was charged with four felonies. It’s remarkable that they’re here, on a three-game winning streak and in control of their playoff fate in Week 18.
The Chargers throttled Denver on Sunday, bouncing back from an inexcusable loss to the Houston Texans and knocking out the Broncos. The Raiders outlasted the Colts in Indianapolis behind their front seven, which has turned into one of the best in football.
The champs are teetering. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won behind a classic Tom Brady drive. The good news ended there. The Buccaneers needed Brady to lead them 93 yards in two minutes with no timeouts to beat the lowly New York Jets. He finished the drive with a 33-yard strike to Cyril Grayson, a speedster who has earned Brady’s trust in practice.
The Buccaneers’ day, of course, was not defined by the little-used wideout who played hero. Antonio Brown quit in the middle of the game, walking shirtless off the field. Brown had become Brady’s favorite target, and he figured to play a major role after a season-ending injury to highly productive slot receiver Chris Godwin. When Coach Bruce Arians welcomed back Brown after his three-game suspension for faking his coronavirus vaccination card, the Buccaneers made the mistake of relying on an unreliable player.
Brady still has Rob Gronkowski and Mike Evans to throw to, along with Grayson and Tyler Johnson, who has flashed in a limited role. But the Buccaneers are vulnerable. They were the healthiest team in the league last January. This year, they have lost two of their best players at the same position. It’ll be tough to overcome, even for the irrepressible Brady.
Kyler Murray loves AT&T Stadium. Murray improved to 9-0 at the Dallas Cowboys’ home field, counting the games he played there during his illustrious high school and college careers. Murray closed the Arizona Cardinals’ 25-22 victory with a series of scrambles and designed runs, bleeding the clock as Coach Kliff Kingsbury used creativity to ignite an unproductive running game.
Murray’s scampering gave the Cardinals a needed boost. It showed he is healthier now than he was late last season. It helped snap a three-game losing streak. And it may have provided a psychological edge — the Cardinals are likely to play the Cowboys again in the first round of the NFC playoffs in the 4-vs.-5 game, back in the stadium where Murray has never lost.
The Cardinals exposed a crucial weak spot for Dallas. Murray picked on cornerback Anthony Brown all game long. He also completed a deep ball against Trevon Diggs, who despite his league-leading interception total has been vulnerable to long passes.
In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers — 13-3 for the third straight season — throttled the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night to clinch the top seed and claim the first-round bye. The Vikings’ loss secured a playoff berth for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have gone 7-2 since starting 2-5 in Coach Nick Sirianni’s first season. The final NFC wild card will belong to the San Francisco 49ers if they can beat the Los Angeles Rams, who will be playing for the NFC West title and to defend the No. 2 seed. If the 49ers lose, the New Orleans Saints would snatch a wild card by beating the Atlanta Falcons.
Matthew Stafford looks like the same quarterback with better infrastructure around him. When the Rams traded for Stafford, many believed he had found a platform on which he would prove he is one of the NFL’s elite quarterbacks and that all the losing he did with the Detroit Lions reflected not him but the franchise around him.
The Rams will be in the postseason, which means Stafford will have an opportunity to win a playoff game for the first time in his 13-year career. But their 20-19 squeaker over the depleted Baltimore Ravens did little to suppress any lingering concerns about Stafford’s ability to win in the postseason.
Stafford fired a pick-six in the first quarter, heaved another interception in the second and lost a fumble deep in Ravens territory on the opening drive of the second half. With Detroit, Stafford showed he can make throws that other quarterbacks can only dream of. But he also made unnecessary mistakes and often failed to make simple plays that lead to winning.
He has a better team now, but all of that remains true. Stafford is among the league leaders with 15 interceptions. He’ll have to avoid mistakes for the Rams to advance in the NFC, but Stafford has proved that’s not the kind of quarterback he is.
The Cincinnati Bengals have arrived. All hell broke loose Sunday in Cincinnati. A brief summary: Ja’Marr Chase gained 266 receiving yards and caught three touchdown passes, Joe Burrow vaulted into the MVP conversation, Coach Zac Taylor twice went for it on fourth and goal with the score tied in the final minute, and the Bengals knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs to clinch the AFC North.
The Bengals erased a two-touchdown deficit against Patrick Mahomes and won, 34-31, after Taylor’s gamble enabled Evan McPherson’s chip shot field goal as time expired. As they snapped Kansas City’s eight-game winning streak, the Bengals improved to 10-6. Cincinnati’s selection of Burrow and Chase in consecutive drafts portends more double-digit win seasons to come.
Burrow entered as the NFL leader in yards per attempt, then passed for 446 yards and four touchdowns. In the past two weeks, he has thrown for 971 yards. In only his second season, he has reshaped a franchise and become one of those quarterbacks who can make his team a contender every season.
“He has a supernatural sense of where everybody is on a football field,” offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said in 2020. “There’s a lot of talented players in the NFL. What separates guys is that type of thing — how they can process what they see and process it in a rapid time frame and take advantage of what they see.”
Where will Russell Wilson play next season? Wilson reignited speculation about his future this past week when he said he hoped Sunday’s game would not be his last in Seattle, “but at the same time, I know it won’t be my last game in the NFL.” If that was Wilson’s Seattle swan song, he went out with the Seahawks’ 51-29 drubbing of the Lions in which he threw three touchdown passes to DK Metcalf.
If Wilson does shake loose, one team to watch may be the Raiders. In the offseason, Wilson included Las Vegas on his four-team list of franchises to which he would accept a trade. The Raiders will have a new coach, who will have nothing invested in Derek Carr. It would be a surprise to see the Raiders look for an upgrade if Carr leads them to the playoffs, but it might benefit the Raiders to start fresh with a new quarterback after years of middling records.
Should the Seahawks make Wilson available for a raft of draft picks, the acquiring team should proceed with caution. Wilson has not been as dominant this year as he has been most of his career. He hasn’t rushed for more than 32 yards in a game all season, and the lack of a running threat has diminished his value. At 33, he may be reaching the edge of his peak.
Joe Judge got defensive. Last week, ESPN reported that New York Giants owner John Mara plans to retain Judge as the team’s coach despite another dismal season. On Sunday, the Giants produced the kind of performance that could make an owner rethink that commitment.
The Chicago Bears pummeled the Giants, 29-3, behind Andy Dalton. Quarterback Mike Glennon lost a fumble on the first snap, and the Giants gained just 151 yards. They fell to 4-12 and have not come within 11 points of an opponent during their five-game losing streak.
Judge’s most desperate moment came afterward. During his news conference, he went on an 11-minute rant in defense of his performance, insisting the Giants’ culture has improved behind the scenes. “I know we’re a whole lot closer to where we’re going than we are further away,” Judge said. He claimed, in defiance of reason, that he hears multiple times per week from former Giants who wish they still played for him. It must be noted that, in the NFL, the culture of a team is irrelevant when it is 10-22 over two years, as the Giants are under Judge.