Judge’s most desperate moment came afterward. During his news conference, he went on an 11-minute rant in defense of his performance, insisting the Giants’ culture has improved behind the scenes. “I know we’re a whole lot closer to where we’re going than we are further away,” Judge said. He claimed, in defiance of reason, that he hears multiple times per week from former Giants who wish they still played for him. It must be noted that, in the NFL, the culture of a team is irrelevant when it is 10-22 over two years, as the Giants are under Judge.