“I came to Oklahoma with a game plan, but with all of the recent changes, I need to figure out what is the right path for me moving forward,” Williams said in his statement. “According to NCAA rules, as a student-athlete, the only way I can speak with other schools and see who may offer the best preparation and development for my future career is by entering the portal. Staying at OU will definitely be an option as I begin this process.”
Oklahoma’s football program responded by sharing a statement that effectively served as a pitch to Williams on why he should stay.
“We will continue to be engaged with him and his family on a comprehensive plan for his development as a student and a quarterback, including a path to graduation and strategic leveraging of NIL opportunities,” Venables and Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said in a joint statement. “While we believe OU provides Caleb the best opportunity to develop as a player and realize his goals for college and beyond, we respect his right to explore his options following key staffing changes here.”
Venables and Castiglione touted the Sooners’ “powerful track record of preparing players for the next level, including quarterbacks for the NFL.” Three former Oklahoma stars — Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts — are taking snaps for the Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. Venables and Castiglione also pointed to an “elite” assistant in new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, describing him as one of the top “quarterback developers” in the nation. While with Mississippi over the past two seasons, Lebby helped Matt Corral emerge as a highly regarded pro prospect.
Williams, a high school star at Gonzaga College High in D.C., had been quiet about his plans in the wake of Riley’s departure. Following Oklahoma’s win last week over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, where the Sooners were temporarily led by Riley’s decorated predecessor, Bob Stoops, Williams praised Venables as “the right guy” for the program but said it remained to be seen “how I decide.”
The bowl victory gave the 14th-ranked Sooners an 11-2 record. Williams started their final seven games after he replaced Rattler at halftime of Oklahoma’s October showdown with archrival Texas. He led his team to a comeback win over the Longhorns and submitted a stellar performance a week later, when he made his first start against TCU.
For the season, Williams completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 442 yards and six touchdowns on 79 carries. Williams will be one of the top targets in the transfer market, and he can expect to be wooed heavily by at least a few other powerhouse programs.
“I’m going to take a few days off to decompress and relax with my family,” Williams said in his statement, “but thank you again everyone for all the love and support!”