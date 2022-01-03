In his announcement, Williams noted “the sudden changes this season [that] sent shock waves though Sooner Nation and were really hard for the whole team.” Former coach Lincoln Riley stunned the college football world in November when he left the program to take the same position at Southern California. Oklahoma moved quickly to replace him with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables but not before Malachi Nelson, a five-star quarterback prospect in the Class of 2023, decommitted from the Sooners to follow Riley to USC. Spencer Rattler, who starred at quarterback for Oklahoma in 2020 before losing his starting job to Williams this season, left the program last month and transferred to South Carolina.