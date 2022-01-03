Ahead of U.S. speedskating long-track trials this week, Executive Director Randy Dean of the Pettit National Ice Center announced spectators would not be allowed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials event in Milwaukee. The decision was made by the US Speedskating Board of Directors following an emergency meeting and was “based upon early results from its testing of athletes and the high COVID infection rates in Milwaukee,” Dean said in an email to ticket holders on Sunday. The event is scheduled for January 5-9.