The change will affect only U.S. speedskating long track trials, Kevin Butler, a spokesman for the Pettit Center confirmed to The Washington Post. No other trials were planned for the center.
“All of us, including ticket holders and Pettit staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare the venue, plus volunteers, are very disappointed with this change,” Dean said in the email, “but respect right of USOPC and US Speedskating to make such a decision in order to give the best chance for athletes to compete safely in the Trials and fulfill their dreams to compete for a spot on the 2022 U.S. Olympic Team.”
US Speedskating did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Beijing Olympics are set to begin with the Opening Ceremonies on Feb. 4. The winter games will operate in a bubble, meaning individuals involved will not be able to exit the network of Olympics venues once they have arrived. Those entering the bubble will need to be fully vaccinated.
The United States was averaging more than 400,000 new cases a day as of Monday, according to data tracked by The Washington Post, and health experts have warned the country could soon face as many as 1 million cases a day.
New daily reported cases in the state of Wisconsin have spiked 27 percent in the past week, while covid-related hospitalizations have increased 10 percent, according to data tracked by The Post. In Milwaukee County, there has been a 6 percent rise in daily cases in the last week.
In the state, nearly 66 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, and more than 44 percent of fully vaccinated people have received a booster shot.
The Pettit Center said ticket purchasers will be able to get a refund, but also asked people to consider making “your ticket purchase a charitable donation to Pettit Center to help offset the costs we have incurred.”
Dean said the move to prohibit fans is “the most difficult action I have had to take in my thirteen years as Executive Director.”
There were 4,200 tickets sold for the trials event as of Sunday morning, according to the Pettit Center. Three of the five trials days were already sold out, Butler said.
All six days of the 2018 Olympic trails in Milwaukee were sold out, and “that was our goal this time around,” he added.
This week’s U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Nashville, which also serves as the Olympic trials, is scheduled to proceed with fans in attendance.
