The NFL, NBA and NHL have all updated their coronavirus protocols amid an uptick in coronavirus cases among players and team officials.

NHL players will not participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics, following a spike in cases among players and the rise of the omicron variant.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver dismissed the notion that the NBA would temporarily suspend play in response to omicron.

Should healthy, vaccinated pro athletes who test positive play on? Not yet, experts say.

Jerry Brewer: The NFL’s new covid approach is smart for making money — and bad for public health

