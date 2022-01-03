Bisaccia, the Raiders’ special teams coordinator, was named interim coach in October after Jon Gruden stepped down. Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, resigned after the emergence of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language that he used in emails while working as a TV analyst before joining the Raiders in 2018. In November, Gruden filed a lawsuit that accused the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of leaking the emails to “publicly sabotage” the ex-coach’s career and pressure him into leaving the team.