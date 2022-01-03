The Raiders said Monday their organization was aware of the incident and “has been in communication with local law enforcement and is in the process of gathering more information.”
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request to provide the incident report.
At a previously scheduled news conference later in the day, interim coach Rich Bisaccia told reporters the Raiders were “certainly disappointed in the news.”
“I don’t have all the facts yet,” Bisaccia said. “I’ll be able to comment, I would think, as the end of the week comes, when I get more information about what’s going to actually happen with that.”
Asked how he could prevent the incident involving Hobbs from becoming a “distraction” going into Sunday’s key matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, Bisaccia replied, “As far as the distractions go, we’ve kind of learned how to deal with distractions around here.”
The Raiders’ season has been beset with turmoil, including a November car crash that took the life of a Las Vegas woman and her dog, for which wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was charged with four felonies related to those deaths while driving under the influence. The Raiders quickly released Ruggs, a 2020 first-round pick who could face 50 years or more in prison.
Shortly after that, the team released cornerback Damon Arnette, also a 2020 first-round pick, who was shown making death threats while brandishing a firearm in a video shared on social media.
Bisaccia, the Raiders’ special teams coordinator, was named interim coach in October after Jon Gruden stepped down. Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract, resigned after the emergence of racist, homophobic and misogynistic language that he used in emails while working as a TV analyst before joining the Raiders in 2018. In November, Gruden filed a lawsuit that accused the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell of leaking the emails to “publicly sabotage” the ex-coach’s career and pressure him into leaving the team.
Hobbs’s DUI arrest is the Raiders’ third such incident in approximately a year. In early January 2021, running back Josh Jacobs was booked by Las Vegas police after he allegedly crashed into a tunnel wall at McCarran International Airport. Later that month, the Clark County District Attorney’s office said it was dropping the charge because Jacobs’s blood alcohol level tested below the legal limit and instead would charge him with a misdemeanor count related to his “failure to exercise due care.”
On Monday, attorneys for Hobbs said in a statement that “the facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law.”
“I don’t have all the information on [the Hobbs arrest], but I feel good about saying they’ve been hit over the face with distractions and things of that nature,” Bisaccia said. “We’re very cognizant of the city in which we live in, so I’ll leave it at that and we’ll see what it looks like by the end of the week.”