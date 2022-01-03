“One thing that we have to understand is just how important the offseason is for us,” Rivera said Monday. “Hopefully, the covid situation will be in control. Hopefully, it won’t be a battle to get guys to be here when we’re working together so we can develop this cohesion that you need to go forward, there’s a lot of things that come about when you do get together during those nine weeks that you have as far as OTAs and minicamp are concerned. Those are valuable. … It’s time I think that we see this team start to take that big step forward.”