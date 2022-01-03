“I’ll address the definite answer of that at some point down the road,” Roethlisberger said. “But like I said, my focus is winning this game. If it is indeed my last regular season game here, it’s going to be one of the most important games of my career. I have been so blessed to play in front of the best fans in all of sports at the best venue, and what better way to have a last regular season potential game than Monday Night Football against a division opponent. It’s just special. So the long-winded answer is I got a lot of focus on still for this year and this game. And that’s got to be it right now.”