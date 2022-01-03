Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) host Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns (7-8) on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh
  • How to watch: Game broadcast is on ESPN; streaming options include ESPN Plus and FuboTV