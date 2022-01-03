“Right there is 3 and you see the 8 right there, right?” Schlereth, who showed off the jacket he received for being named to the 1998 All-Madden Team at halftime. “Numbers are flying off!”
It was a fine tribute to Madden, who died last week at 85 and would’ve loved calling Sunday’s hard-hitting NFC East showdown.
Fail: FedEx Field
The Cowboys and Eagles shipped their own heated benches to FedEx Field this season. Next year they may want to bring their own railing reinforcements, too. After the game, a railing alongside the tunnel leading to the visitors’ locker room collapsed, sending a group of fans toppling to the ground and nearly taking out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. A Washington team spokesman said the railing that collapsed was in an ADA-accessible section, which is designed to hold up to six wheelchairs, but not a large group of fans. After a pipe burst above a section of fans during the home opener and sprinklers went off inside a suite during Week 12, Washington can’t find a new home soon enough.
Hail: Taylor Heinicke’s fast start
Heinicke threw a pair of interceptions on his first seven attempts and finished a dreadful 7 for 22 for 121 yards before being benched in the fourth quarter of last week’s 56-14 drubbing against the Cowboys. He opened Sunday’s game with 11 consecutive completions to eight different receivers. Heinicke led scoring drives on all four of Washington’s first-half possessions and was 14 for 17 for 170 yards at the break. Though his day ended with an interception in the end zone and a fourth straight Washington loss, it was an overall solid rebound performance for Heinicke after his most embarrassing showing of the season.
Fail: Fourth down
Matt Ioannidis and Kam Curl led a host of Washington tacklers who stopped Eagles running back Jordan Howard for no gain on a fourth-and-short play on Philadelphia’s first possession, resulting in a turnover on downs. The Eagles would convert on all three of their fourth-down attempts over the remainder of the game, including a pair of short touchdown runs by Boston Scott.
Washington’s only fourth-down attempt failed, when Heinicke’s pass intended for rookie wide receiver Dax Milne was knocked away by Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox. Targeting Milne over a more experienced pass catcher such as Terry McLaurin or Adam Humphries was a questionable decision, especially because it appeared Milne would’ve been stopped short of the line had he managed to make his 10th catch of the season.
Hail: Fox’s cameraman
During the second quarter, Washington tight end Ricky Seals-Jones collided with a Fox cameraman after being the intended target on an incomplete pass in the end zone. Seals-Jones, who appeared to hit his head against the padded wall along the sideline after the collision, was carted off on a stretcher and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a neck injury. The cameraman walked into the FedEx Field tunnel and returned to the sideline later in the quarter after getting checked out and being treated for a laceration on his face. After the game, Washington Coach Ron Rivera said Seals-Jones was doing fine.
Fail: Elimination
Washington, which had a roughly 7 percent chance of making the playoffs heading into Sunday’s action, was officially eliminated from postseason contention for the 23rd time in the past 29 seasons. Washington hasn’t made back-to-back postseason appearances since 1992 and has one playoff win since 2000. Only the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals have fewer during that span.
Hail: Joey Slye
Slye made all three of his field goal attempts Sunday, including a 55-yarder before halftime that gave Washington a 16-7 lead. One of four kickers Washington has used this season, Slye is a perfect 9 for 9 on field goals with the burgundy and gold. Since being released by Washington after Week 6 and signed by the Los Angeles Chargers, Dustin Hopkins is 17 for 18.
Fail: Joe Judge
In response to a question about why New York Giants fans should believe the team can turn things around after a 29-3 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Giants Coach Joe Judge went on an 11-minute rant during which he took a not so subtle shot at Washington.
“This ain’t a team that’s having fistfights on the sidelines,” Judge said at one point. “This ain’t some clown show organization or something else, okay? We’re talking about the foundation built.”
Judge’s full rant is worth a watch or a read, but know that it’s the second time this week the second-year coach has referenced the scuffle on the sideline between Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne as evidence that things could be much worse for his team. The Giants host Washington in next week’s regular season finale. Washington opens as a seven-point favorite.