The Cowboys and Eagles shipped their own heated benches to FedEx Field this season. Next year they may want to bring their own railing reinforcements, too. After the game, a railing alongside the tunnel leading to the visitors’ locker room collapsed, sending a group of fans toppling to the ground and nearly taking out Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. A Washington team spokesman said the railing that collapsed was in an ADA-accessible section, which is designed to hold up to six wheelchairs, but not a large group of fans. After a pipe burst above a section of fans during the home opener and sprinklers went off inside a suite during Week 12, Washington can’t find a new home soon enough.