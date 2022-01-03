In Washington, he saw a chance to reach for something new. He wanted to be a leader.
Kuzma led in a big way for the third straight game Monday night at Capital One Arena in a 124-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets.
The forward tested positive for the coronavirus and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier than his many other teammates caught up in the team’s outbreak, so he has been one of the few rotation players consistently available during the Wizards’ most taxing stretch of the season. He’s making the most of it, having logged three straight double-doubles while shouldering a heavy load.
On Monday, he made the weighty task look feather light as he made three three-pointers in the final three minutes to help carry Washington (19-18) home. Kuzma had 36 points (going 6 for 11 from three-point range), 14 rebounds and six assists while operating alongside Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford.
Beal had 35 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Gafford had 15 points and 11 rebounds playing within Coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s ultratight rotation — Kuzma and Beal were on the court for more than 40 minutes, and Gafford’s total was 36. Only eight Wizards saw the floor.
Unseld said before the game that he saw Kuzma’s next step as coming on the defensive end, but the forward did it all Monday. In one sequence early in the fourth quarter, he made a corner three-pointer and then directed Deni Avdija on defense before grabbing a rebound, taking the ball up the court and dishing to Davis Bertans for another three.
It was far from his last flashy outburst of the night.
Beyond the three primary prongs of the Wizards’ offense, Bertans (14 points) and rookie Corey Kispert (12) had productive nights off the bench. Washington’s 16 threes helped make up for its 15 turnovers.
Gordon Hayward led Charlotte (19-19) with 27 points, and Terry Rozier had 25. Miles Bridges had 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.
Here’s what else to know from Monday’s game:
Turnover trouble
Perhaps the egregious turnover by birthday boy Avdija — he turned 21 — less than 90 seconds into the game was an omen. The Wizards’ 15 turnovers led to 28 Charlotte points. On the other end, the Wizards scored just eight points off nine Hornets turnovers.
A sloppy second
The Wizards gave up the 13-point lead they had racked up in a superb first quarter with a much slower second. One big reason for the stagnation? Kuzma and Beal were locked up.
Kuzma had 13 points in the first quarter but just two in the second on 1-for-4 shooting. Beal had the ball in his hands more but was forced to make tougher shots and went 3 for 7, ending up with seven points in the quarter.
Five turnovers in the period didn’t help, and Charlotte went into halftime with a 64-56 lead.
Covid updates
The small group of healthy Wizards guards may grow this week after Raul Neto cleared the NBA’s protocols. Unseld is hopeful the backup guard will be available Wednesday against visiting Houston.
Center Thomas Bryant, who has yet to play this season after partially tearing his ACL last year, also cleared the protocols. His return is “further down the line,” Unseld said; the center has yet to participate in a five-on-five scrimmage.
Guard Tremont Waters entered the protocols Monday, joining Brad Wanamaker as the second relief player to be sidelined after playing just one game with the Wizards. The timing of Waters’s entry prohibited the Wizards from bringing in another reinforcement player in time for tip-off — a tactic Unseld questioned anyway with a handful of players theoretically nearing the end of their isolation.
“We’ve seen this twice: We bring a guy in for a day, and he pops a positive,” Unseld said. “... You’ve got to start questioning whether that’s prudent or not to bring that back into the group that’s just kind of getting over that hump. Does it make sense to do it knowing that we’ve got Raul, maybe Aaron [Holiday], those guys coming out in the next few days?”
Washington’s game at Brooklyn, which was postponed Dec. 21 because of the Nets’ coronavirus woes, was rescheduled for Feb. 17, the NBA announced.
Hachimura still on track
Rui Hachimura was on the cusp of making his season debut last week at Miami before he entered the coronavirus protocols. Unseld said he doesn’t expect Hachimura’s time away to significantly delay the forward’s return.
“I don’t think [this sets him back] a lot, to be honest with you. He was really close; obviously we have to reevaluate the conditioning, the ramp-up once again, but I don’t think it’ll be prolonged,” Unseld said. “We’ll just have to wait and see how he looks, how he feels when he comes out of the protocol.”