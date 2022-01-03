In Washington, he saw a chance to reach for something new. He wanted to be a leader.
Kuzma led in a big way for the third straight game Monday night in a 124-121 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Capital One Arena.
That the forward tested positive for the coronavirus and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier than his many other teammates caught up in the team’s outbreak ended up being fortuitous: He has been one of the few rotation players consistently available during the Wizards’ most taxing stretch of the season. He’s making the most of it, having logged three straight double-doubles while shouldering a heavy load.
“I’m just looking. I’m just being really aggressive, honestly, just putting my head down, whether that’s trying to get to the rim, taking the open three if it’s there,” he said. “… I’m just in a great situation here in Washington. Coaches believe in me; my teammates believe in me. I’m honestly just having fun.”
On Monday, he made the weighty task of bolstering a shorthanded roster look feather light as he made three three-pointers in the final three minutes to help carry Washington (19-18) home. Kuzma had 36 points (going 6 for 11 from three-point range), 14 rebounds and six assists while operating alongside Bradley Beal and Daniel Gafford.
“He’s definitely asserting himself. He’s being super aggressive,” Beal said of Kuzma. “He understands he has an opportunity in front of him. We need him to be good; we need him to be aggressive. … He’s just kind of figuring out easy ways to score, easy ways to assert himself. He can flap his wings [in Washington]. He can breathe and relax and go play. He doesn’t have to worry about all that outside stuff.”
Beal had 35 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Gafford added 15 points and 11 rebounds playing within Coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s ultratight rotation — Kuzma and Beal were on the court for more than 40 minutes, and Gafford’s total was 36. Only eight Wizards saw the floor, and their chemistry was evident. Washington shot 46 percent, but its ball movement was outstanding at key moments.
Unseld and Beal credited wider, more fluid spacing without a point guard on the floor, as well as pace and good defense.
“Getting out and running after misses, I think that’s a thing that everyone’s seeing can work for us. We’ve been able to really see an uptick in our offensive efficiency in doing that,” Unseld said. “... I don’t think that side of how we play has anything to do with who’s on the floor. When we get stops, we get to run.”
Unseld said before the game that he saw Kuzma’s next step as coming on the defensive end, but the forward did it all Monday. In one sequence early in the fourth quarter, he made a corner three-pointer and then directed Deni Avdija on defense before grabbing a rebound, taking the ball up the court and dishing to Davis Bertans for another three.
“Fit and opportunity is everything in this league,” Kuzma said.
Beyond the three primary prongs of the Wizards’ offense, Bertans (14 points) and rookie Corey Kispert (12) had productive nights off the bench. Washington’s 16 threes helped make up for its 15 turnovers.
Gordon Hayward led Charlotte (19-19) with 27 points, and Terry Rozier had 25. Miles Bridges had 23 points and a season-high 14 rebounds.
Here’s what else to know from Monday’s game:
Turnover trouble
Perhaps the egregious turnover by birthday boy Avdija — he turned 21 — less than 90 seconds into the game was an omen. The Wizards’ 15 turnovers led to 28 Charlotte points. On the other end, the Wizards scored just eight points off nine Hornets turnovers.
A sloppy second
The Wizards gave up the 13-point lead they had racked up in a superb first quarter with a much slower second. One big reason for the stagnation? Kuzma and Beal were locked up.
Kuzma had 13 points in the first quarter but just two in the second on 1-for-4 shooting. Beal had the ball in his hands more but was forced to make tougher shots and went 3 for 7, ending up with seven points in the quarter.
Five turnovers in the period didn’t help, and Charlotte went into halftime with a 64-56 lead.
Covid updates
The small group of healthy Wizards guards may grow this week after Raul Neto cleared the NBA’s protocols Monday. Unseld is hopeful the backup guard will be available Wednesday against visiting Houston.
Thomas Bryant, who has yet to play this season after partially tearing his ACL last January, also cleared the protocols. His return is “further down the line,” Unseld said; the center has yet to participate in a five-on-five scrimmage.
Guard Tremont Waters entered the protocols Monday, joining Brad Wanamaker as the second relief player to be sidelined after playing just one game with the Wizards. The timing of Waters’s entry prohibited the Wizards from bringing in another reinforcement player in time for tip-off — a tactic Unseld questioned anyway with a handful of players theoretically nearing the end of their isolation.
“We’ve seen this twice: We bring a guy in for a day and he pops a positive,” Unseld said. “... You’ve got to start questioning whether that’s prudent or not to bring that back into the group that’s just kind of getting over that hump. Does it make sense to do it knowing that we’ve got Raul, maybe Aaron [Holiday], those guys coming out in the next few days?”
Washington’s game at Brooklyn, which was postponed Dec. 21 because of the Nets’ coronavirus woes, was rescheduled for Feb. 17, the NBA announced.
Hachimura still on track
Rui Hachimura was on the cusp of making his season debut last week at Miami before he entered the coronavirus protocols. Unseld said he doesn’t expect Hachimura’s time away to significantly delay the forward’s return.
“I don’t think [this sets him back] a lot, to be honest with you. He was really close; obviously we have to reevaluate the conditioning, the ramp-up once again, but I don’t think it’ll be prolonged,” Unseld said. “We’ll just have to wait and see how he looks, how he feels when he comes out of the protocol.”