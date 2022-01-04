And then came Monday night. Injured or not, eliminated from contention or not, supported by listless performances and shoddy play-calling or not, Mayfield authored a declarative performance in the Browns’ 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He removed any sheen of ambiguity about his future. The Browns cannot sign Mayfield beyond the fifth-year option for 2022 they exercised back in April, and they need to explore moving on from him this offseason.
Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick and once a talisman of the franchise’s pulsating hope, took the field Monday night with the Browns already eliminated from playoff contention. He completed his first pass, a 20-yard gain to Jarvis Landry. Then he played like a broken quarterback. He fired 10 consecutive incompletions, the longest streak by any quarterback this season, with one of them intercepted. He spun out of an unbothered pocket and into a sack, one of nine he would take. He finished having completed 16 of 38 passes for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Mayfield admitted after the game he must determine whether he will play next week in the Browns’ season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. His injuries, which include a sore left shoulder and bruised right knee, have overwhelmed him. In his last six starts, Mayfield has averaged 182.2 yards with a 64.1 rating.
“Right now, I’m pretty damn beat up, to be honest with you,” Mayfield told reporters afterward. “There’s no way around it. I gave it everything I had tonight.”
Granting Mayfield’s valiance, the distressing nature of his performance Monday went beyond injury. Mayfield was skittish, unaware and inaccurate. He made mistakes that cannot be excused or tolerated for a fourth-year, 26-year-old quarterback. He became a punchline on social media, which may seem unfair given his physical issues but should be expected given his commercial exposure.
Browns General Manager Andrew Berry, a youthful and analytically savvy team builder, is likely to view the performance only as a data point. He is a calculated thinker not prone to overreaction. But it was the kind of game that can alter the relationship between a player and team. It would not be overreaction to take Mayfield’s performance Monday night, following his performances late in the season, as a point of no return.
The Browns’ decision on Mayfield is simple in one way and not in another. It’s clear they cannot negotiate a long-term contract for Mayfield. That doesn’t make it clear Mayfield will not be their quarterback next season.
The Browns have Mayfield under contract in 2022 for $18.58 million, still affordable for a starting quarterback. They would of course prefer an upgrade, but quarterbacks obviously better than Mayfield — low as that bar may be right now — are not falling out of trees. Weighing the high cost of acquiring one and the lousy return they would get for Mayfield in a trade, it’s not out of the question that playing and evaluating Mayfield one more season is their best option, at least in a vacuum.
One challenge the Browns face is that they do not operate in a vacuum. Cleveland’s fan base has seemingly turned on Mayfield, booing him in the last home game. A return would make it difficult for him to rebuild his confidence. Under Berry and Coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have rooted out the chaos that once defined the organization. The drama Mayfield attracts would risk undoing those efforts.
Still, it will be difficult to find a replacement. Could the Browns enter the (expensive) Russell Wilson sweepstakes, presuming the Seahawks make him available in a trade? Would Coach Kevin Stefanski want to reunite with Kirk Cousins, for whom he was both position coach and offensive coordinator in Minnesota, if the Vikings make him available? If so, how much of an upgrade is Cousins, really?
In the long view, that Mayfield may have played his last game in Cleveland is jarring. Mayfield once represented optimism for a franchise coming off two seasons of 1-31. He made his first appearance as an injury replacement on a Thursday night, lasered passes to receivers and led the Browns to their first win in 21 months. He injected swagger into a downtrodden franchise. After the midseason firing of Hue Jackson, the Browns won five of their last eight games, and Mayfield was widely viewed as a potential rising star.
When the Browns traded for Beckham that offseason, Cleveland vaulted into the realm of Super Bowl favorites. But Mayfield never connected with Beckham. His success under Freddie Kitchens deteriorated after Kitchens became head coach. Stefanski revived Mayfield last season as the Browns made the playoffs and came within a whisker of the AFC Championship, but in a way that aided Mayfield through play-action passes and a strong running game more than it showcased him.
Despite the way this season has spiraled, Mayfield’s ceiling should not be discounted. He has a rocket arm, one of the strongest in the league. He is tough and, when playing well, can rally teammates. If he realizes his potential, though, it may be somewhere other than Cleveland.