Mayfield entered the season with a checkered resume … but he had played for four different head coaches in three seasons. The Browns started 3-1 with a narrow loss to the defending AFC champions … but Mayfield threw just two touchdowns against one interception in that stretch. His performance cratered in the middle of the season … but Mayfield played through a torn labrum in his left shoulder that he suffered in Week 2, wearing a harness to keep it in place. He had a raft of talented teammates … but half his offensive line suffered injuries and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agitated his way to a release. The word “HOWEVER” could have been worn on the nameplate above Mayfield’s No. 6.