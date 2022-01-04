But, as with many virus-related situations in the D.C. area, different schools follow different rules. So while some programs stayed home over the holiday stretch, others were out and about playing events and tournaments against some of the region’s or the country’s best teams.
The most notable trip was by top-ranked Paul VI, which traveled to Hawaii for ’Iolani Prep Classic. The Panthers suffered their first loss of the season in the tournament championship, falling to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon; that experience was much more than many programs got in the past two weeks.
As of now, some of those sidelined teams are set to return to action this week, while others have to wait until at least mid-January to resume. By that point, the winter sports season will be about midway through, leaving little room for error. It will be a challenge for some of these programs to get back up to speed while also fighting for playoff berths. As we head into 2022, this much is clear: What was supposed to be a normal basketball season has quickly taken a turn, and most of the area’s best will face obstacles in the weeks to come.
1. Paul VI (8-1) Last ranked: 1
The Panthers lost for the first time just before Christmas, falling to buzzy California power Sierra Canyon in the championship of Hawaii’s ‘Iolani Prep Classic.
2. Gonzaga (6-0) LR: 2
The Eagles have not played since a Dec. 12 win over St. Frances.
3. DeMatha (6-1) LR: 3
The Stags last played Dec. 15, choosing to cancel or postpone their remaining games in 2021.
4. National Christian (11-2) LR: 4
The Eagles suffered their first two losses of the season, falling to programs from North Carolina and New Jersey at out-of-town tournaments.
5. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) LR: 5
The Cavaliers went 2-1 at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C., losing to the Burlington School (N.C.).
6. Sidwell Friends (7-1) LR: 7
The Quakers ended the year by winning the Mount Vernon Holiday Tournament.
7. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) LR: 8
The Lions have not played since Dec. 14.
8. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (3-1) LR: 9
The Saints are set to return from multiweek pause when they face No. 4 National Christian this week.
9. Hayfield (7-0) LR: 11
All five starters finished in double figures as the Hawks finished 2021 with a comfortable win over Loudoun County.
10. Wilson (9-1) LR: 10
Despite 29 points from Darren Buchanan Jr., the Tigers fell to Roselle Catholic (PA) at the Slam Dunk to the Beach event.
11. Georgetown Prep (5-2) LR: 6
The Hoyas, coming off a rash of cancellations, lost to No. 11 Wilson before going 2-1 at the Capital City Classic in Richmond.
12. Good Counsel (5-1) LR: 12
The Falcons last played Dec. 11.
13. Bishop McNamara (5-0) LR: 13
After a long pause, the Mustangs are set to resume their season this week.
14. Bishop O’Connell (7-3) LR: 16
After a rocky start to the season, the Knights have won five straight.
15. South Lakes (9-0) LR: 18
The undefeated Seahawks have a big week ahead, with games against Independence and Stone Bridge on the calendar.
16. St. John’s (4-5) LR: 14
After a winless trip to Fort Myers, Fla., for the City of Palms Classic, the Cadets turn their attention to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
17. Gwynn Park (0-1) LR: 15
The soonest the Yellowjackets can resume their season is Jan. 14.
18. St. Andrew’s (5-2) LR: 17
The Lions have not played since mid-December.
19. North Point (2-0) LR: 19
The Eagles have not played since Dec. 10.
20. Wise (3-0) LR: 20
The Pumas are on pause after Prince George’s County suspended athletics until at least Jan. 14.
Dropped out: None.
On the bubble: Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Bullis, Churchill, Fairfax Christian, Westlake.