Hines-Ike, 27, also signed a two-year contract with United, a deal that also includes two club-held option years.
In 2021, he was arguably United’s best defender until early July, when a hip injury sidelined him indefinitely and threatened to ruin the club’s plans of extending his stay.
After returning to active duty in late October, Hines-Ike made an brief appearance as a sub against the New York Red Bulls, then started the regular season finale in Toronto.
Going against recommendations from some doctors, Hines-Ike had chosen to heal naturally. Had he undergone surgery, he said, rehabilitation would have taken at least a year.
“I think surgery would’ve ended my career,” he said in an interview Tuesday. “Making the decision to let the body heal as is and trusting myself and the rehab process was the best decision I’ve ever made.”
Patience was paramount.
“The whole time I was going through the process,” he said, “I had to keep reminding myself to take it as it comes.”
Hines-Ike said he has had no complications since the season ended and is fully engaged in the team’s winter workout regimen. Players are scheduled to report to training camp Jan. 15-16.
Completing Hines-Ike’s acquisition was United’s first notable transaction ahead of the Feb. 26 opener against expansion Charlotte FC at Audi Field. Several other moves are expected before and during preseason.
“Brendan settled into MLS quickly after signing on loan with us last year and we believe he will be instrumental to our success in Coach Hernán Losada’s system moving forward,” Dave Kasper, United’s president of soccer operations, said in a written statement.
Hines-Ike, a Denver native, said he wanted to continue playing for Losada. They had faced one another in Belgium, and when Losada accepted the D.C. job last winter, Hines-Ike was among Losada’s roster targets.
“I had spoken to Hernán back in June about staying in Washington for longer and then obviously I had the injury and we had to see how things were,” he said. “I still made it clear I wanted to be part of his project, if they would have me.”
Hines-Ike, captain Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines, Tony Alfaro and Andy Najar are the primary candidates to start on the backline, which, in Losada’s system, uses three players.
