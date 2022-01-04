The incident happened shortly after the Eagles’ 20-16 win over Washington. Hurts, who was walking off the field after finishing postgame interviews, headed toward the visitors’ locker room, where a crowd of Eagles fans awaited him alongside the tunnel railing. As he neared the tunnel entrance, the railing collapsed, and at least seven fans fell at his feet. Hurts managed to sidestep the railing and the fans, but stayed behind to help them up and take photos.