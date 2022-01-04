His letter Tuesday voiced concern about his safety as well as that of the fans, after what he described as a “near-tragic incident.”
“Many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedEx Field tunnel collapsed,” Hurts wrote. “Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.
“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”
Hurts added that “what happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk long after the final whistle.”
This story will update.