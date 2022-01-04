Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts issued a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL on Tuesday inquiring about their “follow-up action” after a railing at FedEx Field collapsed Sunday night, sending fans tumbling and narrowly missing him.

The incident happened shortly after the Eagles’ 20-16 win over Washington. Hurts, who was walking off the field after finishing postgame interviews, headed toward the visitors’ locker room, where a crowd of Eagles fans awaited him alongside the tunnel railing. As he neared the tunnel entrance, the railing collapsed, and at least seven fans fell at his feet. Hurts managed to sidestep the railing and the fans, but stayed behind to help them up and take photos.

His letter Tuesday voiced concern about his safety as well as that of the fans, after what he described as a “near-tragic incident.”

“Many individuals, including fans, media personnel, and myself, were placed in a dangerous situation when portions of the FedEx Field tunnel collapsed,” Hurts wrote. “Although I was able to prevent the barrier from crashing onto me, that was not the same for others who could be suffering from lingering injuries.

“Through the initial shock, my first reaction was to assist those involved. However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media. As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future.”

Hurts added that “what happened on Sunday put both fans and players unnecessarily at risk long after the final whistle.”

This story will update.