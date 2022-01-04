Brown’s Fredericksburg, Va.-based team, Brandonbilt Motorsports, publicized the pending sponsorship Dec. 30, along with a photograph of Brown standing beside a car emblazoned with text promoting LGBcoin. But the announcement was premature, apparently based on an okay granted over the Christmas holidays by a NASCAR employee who was not authorized to sign off on the relationship.
It wasn’t until Tuesday that NASCAR executives reviewed the sponsorship proposal and decided against it. NASCAR informed the team of its decision Tuesday afternoon.
According to NASCAR’s rules and regulations, the stock-car circuit is the sole authority for approving racecar sponsorships and paint schemes, which serve as rolling billboards for the products and companies that help bankroll teams’ multimillion dollar budgets.
According to the NASCAR official, NASCAR made clear during a November discussion about the potential sponsorship that it would not allow any reference or imagery based on the chant. NASCAR’s formal decision was not a reversal, the NASCAR official made clear, but the governing body’s first and final word on the matter.
The misunderstanding over the sponsorship thrust NASCAR into an unwelcome political spotlight for several days. While segments of stock-car racing fans relished the prospect of cheering a car emblazoned with an insult of the president, such messaging would have run counter to NASCAR’s efforts to prevent stock-car racing from being used as a backdrop for partisan politics and divisive imagery.
NASCAR President Steve Phelps has prioritized diversifying the sport’s driver ranks and fan base; in 2020 he banned displays of the Confederate flag at NASCAR tracks, saying the sport must ensure that all feel welcome at its events.
Asked in December how he felt about NASCAR being associated with the “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant, Phelps called it “unfortunate.”
