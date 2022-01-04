There were seven head-coaching changes in the NFL last offseason, and not all of the newcomers have found instant success. Brandon Staley has the Los Angeles Chargers on the verge of the playoffs, and Nick Sirianni is already in with the Philadelphia Eagles. But the remaining five will be shut out of the postseason, with four of them having won four games or less. (And one of those, Jacksonville’s Urban Meyer, didn’t even last the full season.)