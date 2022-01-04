The Buccaneers knew the risks involved with signing Antonio Brown in the first place and then with allowing him to rejoin the team following his latest suspension. No one should be particularly surprised that another incident occurred, although nobody could have guessed that it would be such a public spectacle. Here’s hoping Brown finally gets help and takes the steps necessary to get his life in order. If his ankle injury was a factor, that changes the dynamics of the interaction a bit. As for the Bucs, they have a huge void at WR with Chris Godwin’s injury and Brown’s exit.