“We are deeply hurt by this update,” Wootton Coach Harold Warren said. “So hopefully, you know, we have to find a way of still getting [the athletes] to stay uplifted and stay committed.”
The announcement comes as coronavirus case numbers continue to rise throughout the area and the state of Maryland works to make vaccines easily available to residents.
There’s no word on whether the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association and the D.C. State Athletic Association will be able to reschedule the championships at an alternate venue. Schools have already begun working on new structures for track meets in the near future.
Because facilities equipped for indoor track events are hard to come by, Montgomery County coaches are scheduling smaller, outdoor meets hosted by schools starting Jan. 12.
Warren said cold weather could pose problems for athletes competing outside during the winter. But the smaller meets, which are expected to include five schools each, will allow more athletes from each school to participate for the time being.
“We have something like 30 high schools, so it’s what facility is in the area that can host us,” Warren said of the Maryland state championships, which were scheduled for late February. “So it’s a wait-and-see thing now.”
— Aaron Credeur
Swimming and diving
Grace Zifcak is one of the top divers in the state. It wasn’t by choice.
“I was a gymnast until I was 15 years old. Then a tree fell on me and I broke my neck,” she said.
After the injury and subsequent surgery took gymnastics out of Zifcak’s view, she picked up the sport’s aquatic equivalent before her sophomore year at Churchill. Within a few weeks, she had broken the diving record at her neighborhood pool. By the end of the year, she was competing on a national dive team.
Now a senior, Zifcak hopes to place in the top five at Maryland’s state meet at the end of February before she heads to the University of Kansas in the fall.
“I’m looking forward to doing this further in college, and I hope we have the rest of our season with covid and everything,” Zifcak said. “That would be tragic if that was taken away from us our senior year.”
Long one of the top swimming programs in the area, Churchill has seen its diving stock climb in recent years, with recent commitments to Duke, Penn State and now Kansas. The school, however, isn’t solely responsible for producing gifted divers, as much of the team’s training comes at the club level. Zifcak said the diving practices at Churchill and other area schools are predominantly captain-led because most coaches specialize on the swimming side.
— Spencer Nusbaum
Wrestling
Bob Seidel took the helm at St. Mary’s Ryken this season, looking to guide the defending Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions to the next level.
And through these first few weeks, the Knights have continued to establish themselves as a dominant program in the area. They took first place at both the South River and Louisa duals, powering them to a 15-0 record.
“We have a great group of talented wrestlers who are coming in with wrestling backgrounds and are really willing to put in the work,” Seidel said. “It’s starting to pay off.”
Seidel, a New Jersey native, came to Leonardtown after coaching at Colts Neck (N.J.) and Waialua (Hawaii) and wrestling at the University of Virginia. He inherited a young squad: Nine of his starters are freshmen or sophomores.
The youth has blended with the upperclassmen, including nationally acclaimed junior captains Clayton Gabrielson and Mason Buckler and senior T.J. McCauley, who have been instrumental to their coach’s transition.
“All three of those guys have helped me on and off the mat conveying the message we want as a program: ‘Do everything right — on the mat, in the classroom and in life,’ ” Seidel said.
— Shane Connuck
Hockey
On Jan. 7, Alexandria City/Wakefield will host Woodbridge in a battle of the top two teams in the Capital Scholastic Hockey League.
Alexandria City/Wakefield has been dominant all season, boasting a 6-0-0 record to top the CSHL’s North division. The team most recently defeated Lake Braddock/Fairfax, 7-5, on Dec. 17.
Although the club has been near the top of the CSHL for the past five seasons, its status also means other clubs come into games bringing their best efforts. “We haven’t lost, but nearly every game was competitive in the third period,” Alexandria City/Wakefield club president Mike Planey said.
In the South division, Woodbridge’s only loss came in its first game of the season, a 5-1 defeat to Bishop Ireton. Woodbridge then won four straight entering its holiday break. The club was scheduled to play one more game against Forest Park/Hylton, but that was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.
— Hayley Salvatore
