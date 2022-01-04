After a group of unidentified people entered the store, per police, some of them got into an argument with the employee. They then left and returned with Dupree, who was said to have “grabbed” the employee and the employee’s phone as a fracas erupted.
“Due to the victim being assaulted,” Nashville police stated, “the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”
A spokesman for the police told the Tennessean that the employee was using his phone to film the scene. He was treated for a cut on his forehead, the spokesman added, and a female employee was treated for a cut on her hand.
Video that surfaced on Tuesday, including what TMZ Sports described as surveillance footage from inside the store, showed Dupree and others in an altercation.
Dupree, 28, signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with the Titans in the offseason after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Listed at 6 feet 4 and 269 pounds, he has three sacks — including two in the past three weeks — over 10 games played this season, with one pass defensed and one forced fumble.
Nashville police said that Dupree and his attorney met with detectives on Tuesday morning, after the attorney had an initial meeting the day before. The citation was issued in consultation with the district attorney’s office, police said.
Dupree is expected to report for booking in three weeks. If the 11-5 Titans finish the regular season Sunday with a win over the 4-12 Houston Texans, or results from certain other games fall in their favor, they will clinch a first-round postseason bye.