“We’re starting to get back on track for the things that we do well, and we’re addressing them,” Gardner said. “It’s a long season. We want to be playing our best basketball come March. That’s all that matters.”
The Cavaliers won their sixth in a row on the road in the series thanks to limiting Clemson to 2-for-11 shooting in the closing stages. During one late stretch, the Tigers, who won the first meeting, 67-50, on Dec. 22 in Charlottesville, missed seven straight field goal attempts.
A nip-and-tuck second half in the early going swung Virginia’s way decisively inside the last eight minutes when Gardner made two foul shots to put the Cavaliers ahead for good at 58-57. Franklin made a jumper moments later, and Clemson Coach Brad Brownell called a timeout with 6:04 left.
After the Tigers made a pair of free throws to get within a point, Virginia reeled off seven in a row capped by Kihei Clark’s three-pointer to expand the lead to 67-59 with four minutes to play.
“Hopefully we’re getting better,” Virginia Coach Tony Bennett said. “. . . We played good stretches of basketball at our place [against Clemson], but when you’re on that fine line you just keep pursuing improvement and quality, and you don’t get discouraged, as hard as that is, when the results might not be there.”
The Cavaliers shot 54.3 percent and outrebounded Clemson, 28-23. It was Virginia’s second straight game scoring in the 70s on the heels of a 74-69 win at Syracuse on Saturday.
Hunter Tyson led the Tigers (9-5, 1-2) with 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting, and David Collins added 14.
Virginia was unable to protect an eight-point lead late in the first half and trailed 37-36 at halftime after it committed three turnovers in the final four minutes and had two players get saddled with their second fouls in that span.
A turnover by Franklin led to a jumper from Nick Honor that drew the Tigers within 34-33, and Reece Beekman turned it over on Virginia’s ensuing possession. Al-Amir Dawes capitalized by sinking an open three-pointer to put Clemson ahead.
A 10-0 burst had allowed Virginia to open a 30-23 lead with 6:15 to play. Gardner had a three-point play during the run to put the Cavaliers in front 25-23, and Francisco Caffaro followed with a jump hook after backing down a defender deep in the painted area, leading to a Clemson timeout.
The advantage reached 34-26 before Clemson rallied in a first half featuring eight lead changes.
Here’s what to know about Virginia’s win:
A marked improvement
The Cavaliers are still seeking consistent contributions from their reserves but got a combined 15 bench points after posting a 17-0 deficit in that statistic in the first game against Clemson.
Caffaro provided a spark in the first half, scoring six points with a perfect shooting line, in place of starting center Kadin Shedrick, who picked up his second foul with 15:27 to play.
Caffaro finished with eight points, including an emphatic one-handed dunk in the second half over Alex Hemenway, after entering averaging 2.9 points and earning playing time primarily for his gritty defense and hustle.
Kody Stattmann scored all five of his points in the second half to go with two rebounds and two assists. Fellow guard Taine Murray added two points and a rebound.
Getting to the rim
A scoring attack on the upswing lately for Virginia included 34 points in the paint thanks to getting Gardner, by far the Cavaliers’ top inside threat, touches on the low block and guards slashing to the basket with more aggression than in the first matchup.
Franklin in particular did not settle for contested jumpers, instead beating his defender off the dribble and drawing fouls. He made all four of his free throws and added four rebounds.
