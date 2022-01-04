That rebrand has stretched to nearly every facet of the organization, including the names of streets leading into headquarters in Ashburn, Va., and its stadium in Landover, Md., and has not only posed a shift in aesthetic, but a complete 180 in philosophy. Team owner Daniel Snyder, who grew up a fan before purchasing the team in 1999, had fought vehemently against calls to change the name, insisting it honored the heritage of Native Americans. In a 2013 interview, he vowed: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”