That rebrand has stretched to nearly every facet of the organization, including the names of streets leading into headquarters in Ashburn, Va., and its stadium in Landover, Md., and has not only posed a shift in aesthetic, but a complete 180 in philosophy. Team owner Daniel Snyder, who grew up a fan before purchasing the team in 1999, had fought vehemently against calls to change the name, insisting it honored the heritage of Native Americans. In a 2013 interview, he vowed: “We’ll never change the name. It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
When the team relented, it didn’t provide a timetable for the name change. It wasn’t until this past summer when team president Jason Wright announced that its more permanent identity would be finalized in early 2022, after it whittled a collection of some 40,000 fan submissions and parsed through multiple focus groups to create a shortlist of options.
Wright described the team’s rebranding as “a reintroduction to the fan base” and “a catalyst” for its bigger projects, such as building a new stadium and expanding its business to include multiple non-football entities, much like the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys have done.
“Also implicit in that is the expansion of us from a sports franchise into a media and entertainment company,” Wright told The Washington Post last summer. “It’s our vision, and this is part of what I sold Dan and Tanya [Snyder] on in my interview process: In the next decade, we should have other business lines, that are not football-related, that are at the scale of our local football business.”
Over the past 18 months, he and the team have remained tight-lipped about its plans for a new name and logo, offering only minimal details through team-promoted videos or articles. He vowed two things would stay — Washington’s signature burgundy and gold colors — but later ruled out “Warriors” and any other nickname linked to Native American imagery.
“We recognize that not everyone is in favor of this change,” he wrote in an article for the team’s website. “And even the Native American community offers a range of opinions about both our past and path forward. But in these moments, it is important to prioritize the views of those who have been hurt by our historical use of Native American language, iconography and imagery.”
In a video published in August, the team announced the search was down to three candidates, setting off a months-long guessing game among fans.
On Feb. 2, the game will end and a new era will begin in Washington.