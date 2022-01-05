Arkush made his comments Tuesday in an appearance on Chicago’s 670 The Score in which he was asked about having previously indicated he would not vote for Rodgers.
“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league, and punish your team and your organization and your fan base the way he did, and be the most valuable player,” Arkush said then. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he is clearly that much more valuable than [Indianapolis Colts running back] Jonathan Taylor or [Los Angeles Rams wide receiver] Cooper Kupp or maybe even [Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback] Tom Brady. So from where I sit, the rest of it is why he’s not going to be my choice.”
Arkush added that there were “no guidelines” issued to MVP voters.
“I don’t think it says anywhere, ‘Strictly on the field,’ although I do think he hurt his team on the field by the way he acted off the field,” Arkush said of Rodgers. “ … He lied about being vaccinated.”
A national furor erupted in November over news that Rodgers had tested positive for the coronavirus and would miss a high-profile matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. In August, Rodgers gave the impression he was vaccinated by stating he was “immunized,” and after his positive test he and the Packers were fined by the NFL for violating league coronavirus protocols.
Around that time, Rodgers doubled down by making misleading statements about vaccines and homeopathic remedies, and lashed out at what he called a “woke mob,” as well as media members he said were “trying to shame and out and cancel all us unvaccinated people.”
Rodgers, who reaffirmed his vaccine skepticism last month, returned to the lineup after the Packers lost that game to the Chiefs, and has since guided his team to six wins in their last seven games. The Packers are 13-3 and have clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs.
Along the way, the 38-year-old quarterback has thrown for almost 4,000 yards, with 35 touchdown passes against just four interceptions, and he leads the NFL in passer rating, QBR and touchdown percentage. Rodgers has emerged as a leading contender to win his fourth MVP award once ballots are counted from the AP’s 50-member panel. He won the award last year, and his total of three puts him in an elite group that includes Brady and is second only to Peyton Manning, who won it five times.
Arkush acknowledged Tuesday that Rodgers would “probably” win the award, but he asserted that additional off-field considerations weighed heavily with him, particularly the quarterback’s seeming ambivalence last summer about playing for Green Bay this season. Claiming that Rodgers’s public uncertainty then “ruined the entire offseason” for the Packers, Arkush said, “He tortured their fan base, and he’s already started doing it again.”
“I just think the way he’s carried himself is inappropriate, and the vaccine thing just was one more log on the fire, so to speak,” Arkush declared. “I think he’s a bad guy, and I don’t think a bad guy can be the most valuable guy at the same time.”
“He doesn’t know me. I don’t know who he is,” Rodgers said of Arkush Wednesday. “No one knew who he was, probably, until yesterday’s comments. But I listened to the comments, and to say he had his mind made up in the summertime, in the offseason, that I had zero chance of winning MVP, in my opinion should exclude future votes.”
“His problem isn’t with me being a bad guy, or the biggest jerk in the league, because he doesn’t know me,” Rodgers added. “ … His problem is I’m not vaccinated. So if he wants to go on a crusade and collude — and come up with an extra letter to put on the award, just for this season, and make it the most valuable vaccinated player — then he should do that, but he’s a bum and I’m not going to waste any time worrying about that stuff.”
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur came to his quarterback’s defense by saying Wednesday of Arkush, “If people are going to judge other people for differences of opinion, or things that they have no idea what the heck they’re talking about, then I think that kind of discredits the award.”
With Arkush’s comments having gained widespread notice and spurring criticism, he returned to Chicago’s airwaves on Wednesday.
“I made a big mistake last night,” he told 670 The Score.
Arkush explained that his regrets were not based on how Rodgers might perceive his comments but on having put the other 49 MVP voters in “an unfortunate position.”
“That’s just wrong,” he continued, “and I feel awful about it and wish it hadn’t happened.”