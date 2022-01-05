“I didn’t quit,” Brown said in a lengthy written statement issued through his attorney. “I was cut. I didn’t walk away from my brothers. I was thrown out. Being fired on the sideline for having a painful injury was bad enough. Then came their ‘spin.’ Coach denied on national television that he knew about my ankle. That’s 100 [percent] inaccurate. Not only did he know I missed several games with the injury, he and I exchanged texts days before the game where he clearly acknowledged my injury.”
Brown said that he will undergo surgery for his ankle injury. He did not refer to Bucs Coach Bruce Arians by name but appeared to chronicle a sideline verbal dispute with Arians during Sunday’s game that led to Brown’s exit.
“I played until it was clear that I could not use my ankle to safely perform my playing responsibilities,” Brown said. “On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, ‘What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?’ I told him, ‘It’s my ankle.’ But he knew that. It was well-documented and we had discussed it. He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, ‘Coach, I can’t.’ He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, ‘YOU’RE DONE!’ while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”
The Buccaneers declined to immediately respond Wednesday night to Brown’s statement. Arians said after Sunday’s game that Brown was no longer a member of the team. The coach then said Monday that his interactions with Brown on the sideline during Sunday’s game did not include any discussions of Brown suffering from an ankle injury.
The Buccaneers have not released Brown. The team has been in discussions with the NFL this week about procedural steps and the designation that the Buccaneers will use for him, according to a person familiar with the deliberations. The NFL Players Association also has been involved, according to another person with knowledge of the discussions. Brown reportedly was not on hand for the Buccaneers’ practice Wednesday.
“First they cut me,” Brown said. “Now they cage me. Instead of asking how I felt or getting to the bottom of it, the team texted my camp promoting a totally false narrative that I randomly acted out without any explanation. They even told us in writing ‘don’t spin this’ any other way. I have stress, I have things I need to work on. But the worst part of this has been the Bucs’ repeated effort to portray this as a random outburst. They are telling people that first I walked off, then I was cut. No. No. No. I was cut first and then I went home. They threw me out like an animal and I refused to wear their brand on my body, so I took my jersey off.”