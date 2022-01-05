“Well, I guess that’s a good record to hold,” Heinicke said with a smile Wednesday.
On Tuesday morning, in a seven-minute video featuring current and former members of the franchise, the team announced it will reveal its name and logo Feb. 2, bringing an end to its latest (and brief) era and giving way to the next one.
In July 2020, amid mounting pressure from team sponsors, local officials and Native American activists, the franchise retired its old name after 87 years and began a lengthy process to find a new identity. Washington Football Team was meant to be a placeholder, but the team never officially ruled it out as a long-term identity. The 18-month rebranding created a guessing game for many fans, but it also has elicited a mixed reaction, ranging from outright disapproval of the name change to optimism about a fresh start.
For some Washington players — and their head coach — the feeling seems to be skewed more toward the latter.
“It’s been cool — it really has,” Coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday while wearing a white sweatshirt with “2.2.22,” the date of the upcoming reveal, emblazoned on the front. “… It’ll be an opportunity for us to start a little bit on the fresh side. I’m kind of looking forward to the whole thing. From what I hear, the uniforms look pretty cool. I look forward to seeing it all come to life.”
Rivera, the first and only coach of the Washington Football Team, arrived during a time of change. Including the name, the team soon would begin to overhaul its business operations, all while Rivera began a makeover of its football operations.
“It’ll make for some interesting trivia someday,” he said of his title as the lone Washington Football Team head coach. “… I think it was an appropriate decision to change the name. I kind of grew fond of being known as the Washington Football Team or ‘The Team.’ That was kind of cool. I’ll remember it fondly. I’ll also remember it was a very tumultuous time in terms of dealing with the pandemic as well.”
As the lead football decision-maker and primary voice of the franchise, Rivera has played a part in the rebranding process and was privy to the final candidates for the new name. The video published Tuesday included the moment when Rivera first saw the new helmets, which were blurred for viewers to conceal the design.
“They got it whittled down to what the finalists are,” Rivera said. “I know [owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder] were working with [team president Jason Wright] and Jason’s team of people trying to make sure we chose what was going to be an appropriate name. So I look forward to finding all that stuff out when it’s time.”
Washington running back Jaret Patterson, a longtime fan of the team before he became a part of it this season as an undrafted rookie, admitted he may always regard the franchise by its old name.
“It’s the Washington Football Team, but to me it’s the Washington Redskins because I’ve been watching them since I was little,” he said. “So, to me, in my heart, they will always be the Redskins to me. But it’s kind of cool getting a new name. I kind of like going into a new era and, the new name, I think people will like it. Whatever it is, we’re going to represent the whole DMV area to all the fans.”
Patterson’s parents have been longtime fans of the franchise and raised their kids as fans, too. The basement in their home in Glenn Dale is a Washington football shrine, with jerseys and posters of former players adorning the walls. Although some Washington Football Team gear is scattered throughout, much of it is from Washington’s previous era.
“The old gear, that’s my family’s stuff that they will always cherish, stuff that my kids and their kids will [understand] this is why I grew up loving this team and this was their first name, the Washington Redskins, and then they changed it to the Washington Football Team,” Patterson said. “It’s really just all part of the history.”
Although Heinicke had few ties to the franchise before signing in late 2020, the Washington Football Team era has become a career turning point for him. Though his long-term future in Washington isn’t certain — he is under contract for one more season — Heinicke said he awaits the franchise’s next era with excitement.
“When I wasn’t playing, it was like, ‘What team would you want to play for?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, you don’t want to play for the team with no name,’ ” Heinicke said. “You just want to be on a team and want to play football. It’s definitely an odd time. It’s also an exciting time. … Supposedly the uniforms are awesome. It’s an exciting time for the fan base for us. We’re excited to get that name and get going.”