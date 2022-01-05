“It’s the Washington Football Team, but to me it’s the Washington Redskins because I’ve been watching them since I was little,” he said. “So, to me, in my heart, they will always be the Redskins to me. But it’s kind of cool getting a new name. I kind of like going into a new era and, the new name, I think people will like it. Whatever it is, we’re going to represent the whole DMV area to all the fans.”