The Capitals, who return to action Friday against the St. Louis Blues, have scored 11,565 goals and allowed 11,570 in 3,667 regular season games, a cumulative goal differential of minus-five. Passing the break-even point for the first time since the second period of the first game of a dreadful debut campaign would be a trivial but interesting accomplishment for a franchise that spent its first decade of existence on the wrong end of many a lopsided score.
Washington finished 8-67-5 in 1974-75, winning one game away from Capital Centre and posting a minus-265 goal differential that still ranks as the worst in NHL history. Defenseman Bill Mikkelson’s plus-minus of minus-82 that season remains a league record for futility.
Things got worse before they got better for the Capitals, who posted a negative goal differential in each of their first eight seasons, including a minus-170 during the 1975-76 campaign that ranks as the fifth worst all-time. By the end of the 1981-82 season, the franchise had allowed 794 more goals than it had scored. It’s no surprise that the players with the worst career plus-minus in a Capitals uniform were members of those early teams, led by Rick Green’s minus-137 from 1976 to 1982 and Gord Smith’s minus-136 from 1974 to 1979.
The nadir arrived early in the 1982-83 season. On Oct. 30, 1982, Blues forward Brian Sutter gave St. Louis a 2-0 lead over Washington 14 seconds into the second period of a game at the Checkerdome, dropping the Capitals’ all-time goal differential to minus-810. Washington responded with five consecutive goals in a 6-5 win. The Capitals scored 23 more goals than they allowed that season and clinched their first playoff berth. It would be 15 years before Washington would allow more goals than it scored in a season again.
The Capitals posted a plus-17 goal differential during the 1997-98 season, which ended with their first Stanley Cup finals appearance, bringing their all-time total to minus-316. The count was minus-465 entering the 2007-08 season, which was the first of 13 playoff appearances over the next 14 seasons and the start of the franchise’s latest sustained surge toward zero.
Since Alex Ovechkin entered the league in 2005, Washington’s regular season goal differential is plus-349. The Capitals have had a positive goal differential in 12 of Ovechkin’s 16 full seasons, including a plus-86 in 2009-10 that ranks as the best mark in franchise history.
By the end of the 2017-18 season, which culminated in the team’s first Stanley Cup title, the Capitals had allowed only 111 more regular season goals than they had scored. They have chipped away at that number with three-plus seasons of positive goal differentials since, including a plus-29 through 34 games this season.
(Note: In NHL standings, a victory in a shootout counts as one goal for, while a shootout loss counts as one goal against. This season’s standings indicate the Capitals’ goals for and goals against are 119 and 89, respectively, but the team actually has scored 117 goals and allowed 88 goals in regulation or overtime. For the purposes of this extremely important story, which will in no way jinx the Capitals in their pursuit of an arbitrary mark most people didn’t even realize they were approaching, goals awarded for shootout wins and losses are not included.)
A few NHL teams are hovering around the all-time break-even point along with the Capitals, including a pair of Original Six franchises in the Toronto Maple Leafs (plus-1) and New York Rangers (plus-25). The Montreal Canadiens own the best all-time goal differential in the league, having scored almost 3,500 goals more than they have allowed in their 104 seasons. The Arizona Coyotes, including their years as the Winnipeg Jets, have the worst all-time goal differential at minus-1,109.
The Capitals’ goal differential in playoff games? Exactly zero, with 836 goals for and 836 goals against.