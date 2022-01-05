Things got worse before they got better for the Capitals, who posted a negative goal differential in each of their first eight seasons, including a minus-170 during the 1975-76 campaign that ranks as the fifth worst all-time. By the end of the 1981-82 season, the franchise had allowed 794 more goals than it had scored. It’s no surprise that the players with the worst career plus-minus in a Capitals uniform were members of those early teams, led by Rick Green’s minus-137 from 1976 to 1982 and Gord Smith’s minus-136 from 1974 to 1979.