The deadline for entering the race was late Tuesday night. Although the USSF said it would not formally announce the list of candidates until later in the week, Cordeiro wrote on his campaign website that he will run again.
“Stepping down as president — a job I loved — was deeply humbling,” he wrote. “In our lives, we can always learn from the past and do better in the future.”
Cordeiro, 65, said USSF members on the state level nominated him to run again. In a message to them, he wrote, “In speaking with many of you, I’ve heard your desire for a new approach.”
Cordeiro’s decision was not well received by superstar Megan Rapinoe, leader of the women’s long-standing equality efforts. In a tweet reacting to an ESPN story about Cordeiro’s plans to run, the veteran winger questioned whether he had resigned under pressure or “embarrassed everything and everyone with caveman levels of misogyny?”
Cordeiro was elected to a four-year term in February 2018 and oversaw the USSF’s final push to host the 2026 men’s World Cup with Mexico and Canada. In March 2020, however, he resigned over the federation’s handling of legal claims brought by the four-time world champions.
In court filings, the federation said the women “do not perform equal work requiring equal skill [and] effort” to the men because “the overall soccer-playing ability required to compete at the senior men’s national team level is materially influenced by the level of certain physical attributes such as speed and strength.”
At the time — and again Wednesday — Cordeiro admitted he had not read the documents before they were filed. If he had, he wrote Wednesday: “I would have objected and never allowed it to be submitted as written. Words of apology were clearly not enough [and] I felt it was important to take responsibility.”
His resignation ended a clumsy tenure that included multiple public statements that did not sit well with the women’s team.
Since Cordeiro’s departure, the players and federation have settled issues involving working conditions but remain divided on the equal-pay issue. The players appealed a 2020 ruling that denied their claim for more than $66 million in damages. Oral arguments are scheduled for March 7.
“Going forward, one of the things that I resolve to do better is to listen more closely to the perspectives and aspirations of our women’s national team players,” Cordeiro wrote Wednesday, “and be a better partner in their work for equality.”