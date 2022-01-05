The game is the game. Talent rules the game, and necessity trumps all idealistic visions. Sports always have been pliable in that way. To date, no issue or circumstance has changed that mentality — especially in the pros, where there’s so much success and money and fame at stake. When Irving refused to get a coronavirus vaccine despite a New York City mandate that would make him ineligible to play home games, the Nets decided to sit him and avoid the disruption of a player who could participate only on the road. It was an appropriate, even admirable stance in response to his lack of interest in making a sound decision that would benefit the team. But if this temporary breakup resembled a stare down, it was inevitable that Brooklyn would blink first.