He had a good major league camp with the Kansas City Royals in 2008, right there on the same field he spoke by in early November. Taking a short break from managing a team of top prospects in the Arizona Fall League, Lisson pointed to third base, his main position all those years ago, but the memory expired before a payoff. Or there was 2009, when he clicked with the Class AA Northwest Arkansas Naturals, was promoted and slumped away his chance across 20 some at-bats. Or 2014, his lone season with the San Francisco Giants, when Lisson produced for the Class AA Richmond Flying Squirrels — or at least felt like he did — but stayed there the entire summer.
He had just turned 30. He tried as a player for three more years.
“Yeah, of course it sticks with you,” said Lisson, now a fast-rising manager in the Washington Nationals’ minor league system. “But the goal hasn’t changed for me. It’s just going to take even longer.”
So these days — at the Arizona Fall League, in the upcoming season — Lisson’s guiding mission is twofold: help players reach where he couldn’t, then eventually get there himself as a coach. He is expected to be promoted to manage the high Class A Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2022, according to two people with knowledge of the situation, though Washington has not fully solidified or announced an evolving player development staff.
Lisson signed with the Royals as a 17-year-old catcher/infielder out of Venezuela in 2002. A decade and a half later, the Nationals asked if he wanted to start a transition midseason, working with the Class AA Harrisburg Senators and manager Matthew LeCroy. That meant ditching his locker in the clubhouse for a chair in the coaches’ room.
“There were conversations about him having to be all the way in,” said Doug Harris, a former assistant general manager for the Nationals who helped with Lisson’s switch. “Once you’re with the coaches, there are things you hear or know that can’t get out of that circle. It’s not like there is some equation. But now we’re talking about guys who were your teammates the week before. It’s really hard to go back.”
“What I told Mario is something I learned pretty quickly,” explained LeCroy, who went straight from playing to coaching and remains a minor league manager for Washington. “I thought once I got a job in the minor leagues, if I won and was really good, then I was automatically going to the big leagues. But once I realized it wasn’t about me anymore, and it was about the player, it made me a better coach because I never focused on me again. I was just focused on making sure that me and the staff were getting the most out of each guy so they could go up and advance to the next level.”
The truth is Lisson was 95 percent in. Maybe 99.
He enjoyed shadowing LeCroy and his staff for the final two months of that season. He could easily see himself switching over. But he also wanted one more shot at playing winter ball in front of his family in Venezuela. He asked Harris for permission, seeing it as part closure, part thank you to those who had supported him. The only problem was that he went down there and hit.
In 53 games, Lisson’s batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line was .295/.414/.451. For procedural reasons, the Nationals held off on having him sign a coaching contract. In the meantime, a scout for the San Diego Padres mentioned a minor league deal, telling Lisson he would be a great fit to play for their Class AA affiliate and mentor young players.
“I went to my wife and, to be honest with you, wanted her to tell me to take the offer from the Nationals,” Lisson recalled. “But she didn’t. She told me to do whatever I felt was best for me, which in hindsight was really nice. I knew deep down that I had basically nothing left as a player.”
Lisson managed the organization’s Gulf Coast League team in 2018 and 2019. In 2020, he was bumped up to the low Class A Hagerstown Suns before the minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Then last year, he managed the low Class A Fredericksburg Nationals, the team that, yes, started 0-15 with a run differential of -115.
The roster was thinned by virus-related absences. To begin with, though, a shallow farm system had little talent for the fourth of its four main affiliates. Looking back, with enough distance to laugh a bit about it, Lisson was proud of how his staff kept on players who could have caved. Like a true manager, he called it a learning opportunity. He even did the thing where he earnestly said he’s glad it happened.
“I’ve been there, too,” Lisson added. “Maybe not a losing streak that bad, but long, long stretches where you think it may never get better. I think I was able to help those guys through it because I’ve felt the same frustration. This is a really hard game.”
Rough May and all, the Nationals were again impressed with what has fueled Lisson’s climb. After playing every position but pitcher in his 15-year career, he is skilled at teaching defensive fundamentals. Speaking fluent Spanish and English helps him connect with players. This past September, he called in Jeremy De La Rosa, a 19-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic, and asked if he knew his numbers for the month. De La Rosa didn’t. They were good. Lisson then read them aloud and told De La Rosa to remember the conversation the next time he doubted himself.
Choosing Lisson to manage in Arizona this fall, exposing him to coaches, players, athletic trainers and executives from four other clubs, was just another sign of the Nationals’ excitement for his future. Multiple team executives described it as a simple decision.
“We love Mario,” said Mark Scialabba, the Nationals’ assistant general manager in charge of player personnel. “I mean, seriously, there’s nothing not to love about Mario.”