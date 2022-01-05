“What I told Mario is something I learned pretty quickly,” explained LeCroy, who went straight from playing to coaching and remains a minor league manager for Washington. “I thought once I got a job in the minor leagues, if I won and was really good, then I was automatically going to the big leagues. But once I realized it wasn’t about me anymore, and it was about the player, it made me a better coach because I never focused on me again. I was just focused on making sure that me and the staff were getting the most out of each guy so they could go up and advance to the next level.”