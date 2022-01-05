Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
Pick: First half under 24 points
The season’s final game offers win-and-in prospects for both teams. But ignore the winner for now.
The Chargers have scored an average of 2.6 points per drive in the first half this season, the sixth-most among NFL teams. Almost a third of those first-half drives (32 percent) ended in a touchdown, a rate that will test the Raiders’ defense during the first two quarters, when Vegas has allowed 29 percent of drives to reach the end zone. However, the Raiders’ faltering offense — 1.7 points per drive in the first half, ranking 24th in the NFL — should help keep this one under 24 points.
After adjusting the first-half scoring rates of both Los Angeles and Las Vegas for opponent and location, this matchup has a 66 percent chance of producing 23 or fewer points in the first half. At -110 odds, this bet has a positive expectation of $0.26 for every $1 wagered.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Single-game parlay centered around tight end Rob Gronkowski
Gronkowski, at 32 years old, has proven to be a still-reliable receiver for the Bucs. He’s caught 48 of 79 targets for 665 yards plus six touchdowns in just 11 games, and is nearing some contract incentives for reaching certain milestones, including 55 receptions, 750 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, per Spotrac. That sets up an intriguing Week 18 single-game parlay for the remaining seven receptions, 85 receiving yards and three touchdowns needed to hit those bonuses.
The plays above represent our best bet of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 18 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 19-12.
Kansas City Chiefs (-10) at Denver Broncos
Pick: Denver Broncos +10
Dallas Cowboys (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +7
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -8
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings (-2½)
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -2½
Cincinnati Bengals (-3) at Cleveland Browns
Pick: Cleveland Browns +3
Indianapolis Colts (-15½) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars +15½
New England Patriots (-6½) at Miami Dolphins
Pick: Miami Dolphins +6½
New Orleans Saints (-4½) at Atlanta Falcons
Pick: Atlanta Falcons +4½
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-16½)
Pick: New York Jets +16½
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-5½)
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -5½, playable up to -6½ if Lamar Jackson suits up
Tennessee Titans (-10½) at Houston Texans
Pick: Houston Texans +10½
Washington Football Team (-7) at New York Giants
Pick: New York Giants +7
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams (-4½)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers +4½
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (-6½)
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +6½
Los Angeles Chargers (-3) at Las Vegas Raiders
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +3