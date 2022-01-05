Djokovic has not made known his reasons for seeking an exemption from getting vaccinated. Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, told reporters that reasons could include past reactions to vaccines, recent surgery, myocarditis or evidence of a coronavirus infection in the previous six months. Djokovic’s response to coronavirus protocols, and that of his team, has been alternately blithe, coy and hostile over the past 18 months. In June 2020, Djokovic, his wife, fellow player Grigor Dimitrov and a handful of coaches and trainers tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a short-lived exhibition he created in Serbia and Croatia, known as the Adria Tour, which was staged with minimal pandemic precautions. He recovered in time to compete in the U.S. Open two months later.