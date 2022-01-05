By the end of July, the women’s team — top-ranked for almost five years but undergoing renovations after another Olympic mishap — will have completed efforts to qualify for the 2023 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics.
If all goes well, the year will end with the U.S. men seeking to make respectable gains at the World Cup, which, because of summer heat in the Middle East will be held in November and December instead of June and July. And if all goes well, the U.S. women will turn their attention to Australia and New Zealand for the 2023 world championship and a possible third consecutive title.
For a program still finding its place on the global landscape — and still haunted by the disastrous 2018 qualifying campaign — the men cannot afford to stumble. The women have little to worry about, though transition is often imperfect.
The 2022 mash-up is the result of pandemic-influenced scheduling changes to the men’s World Cup qualifying slate and sweeping changes to the women’s qualifying formats.
Under normal circumstances, the men would have completed Concacaf’s regional competition last fall. Instead, the ripple effect from global shutdowns stalled those plans and condensed the schedule into four three-match blocks, plus a two-game set, over seven months.
With eight of 14 games out of the way, the Americans are in good standing. They sit second in an eight-team group offering three automatic berths in Qatar and an intercontinental playoff spot to a fourth country.
They’re one point behind upstart Canada but also just one point ahead of both Mexico and Panama. The other four challengers are well back.
Given its personnel and resources, the United States should always finish first or second. Even with the youngest roster in history, that remains true.
Still, danger looms. Failure to take at least seven points from the next three matches — Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 at home against struggling El Salvador and Honduras and at Canada — would turn up the heat for a nervy stretch in late March against Mexico and Costa Rica on the road, both places the Americans have never won a qualifier, and Panama at home.
Berhalter has cultivated a roster overflowing with talent employed by clubs in Europe’s top leagues. But it’s a group that has not faced the extreme hardships of international soccer and, thanks to the failure of a veteran squad to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, it’s carrying a heavy burden.
The safety net is a playoff in June in Qatar against the Oceania champion. The United States would be favored, but in a single game, the margin for error is slim. And failing to finish in the top three in a middling region would be downright embarrassing — again.
To keep his players engaged and in shape, Berhalter conducted a rare training camp in December for mostly MLS candidates, culminating with a 1-0 victory over Bosnia in Carson, Calif. Because the camp fell outside an official FIFA window, the top European-based players were unavailable.
Many of those same players in Southern California will gather in Phoenix starting Friday for a two-week camp. Then Christian Pulisic and the European-based cavalry will arrive a few days before the Jan. 27 qualifier against El Salvador in Columbus, Ohio.
Yes, the Americans will play a critical match in the heart of winter in the heart of Ohio. That’s nothing: A week later, they’ll host Honduras in St. Paul, Minn. Evidently, the Winter Classic isn’t just for hockey anymore. In between, they’ll face Canada in Hamilton, Ontario.
Berhalter and his bosses at the U.S. Soccer Federation chose Columbus to prepare for Canadian cold three days later. They selected St. Paul to gain a meteorological and psychological edge over the Honduran players, most of whom play in the warmth of their domestic league.
This could backfire, though. It’s not like the U.S. players work regularly in Arctic conditions, and a frozen field could neutralize technical advantages. A draw in either home game — as well as a draw or defeat in Canada — would dent World Cup aspirations and set up an anxious March.
There is less anxiety for the U.S. women, who, despite the integration of several fresh faces into a roster that was past its prime at the Olympics last summer, has more than enough old and new talent to cruise through the Concacaf W Championship in July.
And the pathway to the World Cup has gotten easier: With the 2023 tournament expanding to 32 teams from 24, Concacaf will receive four automatic berths instead of three. In addition, two teams will advance to intercontinental playoffs.
For the first time, Concacaf also will use the tournament for Olympic qualifying. And the route to Paris is perilous.
Only the tournament champion will receive an automatic berth. The second- and third-place teams will clash in a separate playoff for the region’s other bid.
The two-pronged tournament is likely to take place in Guadalajara, Mexico — a refreshing change from the seemingly endless selection of U.S. venues for international competitions. The American team needs to test itself outside its comfort zone more often.
Coach Vlatko Andonovski will continue to rely on veterans such as Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan but also will give greater responsibility to Catarina Macario, Mallory Pugh and Andi Sullivan. Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman, 19, is expected to enter the mix soon.
The first test of the year will come next month at the seventh annual SheBelieves Cup at U.S. venues to be announced.
Like the men’s squad, the women’s performance in the coming weeks will foretell whether it’s on the right path in 2022 — or in need of urgent repair.
Read more on soccer: