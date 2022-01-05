According to one person, the team had early discussions with Leno’s representatives earlier in the season, but it wasn’t until late December when it reached out again to get a deal done. Although talks were slow at first, an agreement came together quickly Wednesday.
The move comes just seven months after Leno, 30, was abruptly released by the Chicago Bears and scooped up by Washington on a one-year deal. His short-term contract was essentially a tryout to fill a significant hole on the line; Washington hoped it would lead to more, but it wasn’t guaranteed a long-term fix at the position.
But in 16 games, Leno has emerged as one of the team’s most consistent linemen. He leads Washington with 1,062 offensive snaps (99.4 percent) and ranks among the league’s most efficient pass-blocking tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.
He also has proved to be a valued leader for a team with many young players.
“I had Charles in Chicago as well,” fellow tackle Cornelius Lucas said last week. “He’s just an all-around pro, the same guy every day. … That’s someone you can look at and just clock your watch to each day, if that makes sense.”
After trading Trent Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in early 2020, Washington turned to Geron Christian (no longer with the team) and Lucas (a key reserve and impending free agent) to take over at left tackle. Although the latter impressed as a reserve in 2020, the team needed more consistency in protecting the quarterback’s blind side.
And shoring up the offensive line as a whole was a priority for Washington as it sought to build up the roster around the quarterback position. Acquiring Leno not only gave the line more experience, it also gave it one somewhat familiar with the teachings of offensive line coach John Matsko: One of Leno’s offensive line coaches in Chicago, Harry Hiestand, was a former assistant to Matsko.
As Coach Ron Rivera began to look ahead to the offseason Monday, he stressed the importance of player “fit” as he and his personnel staff set out to revamp the roster again. Although part of fit is based on skill and scheme, he said, it’s also based on personality. After two losing seasons, Washington needs the right leaders in its locker room, and Leno is a well-regarded one.
“One of the things that I think has really helped is just the attitude that we want to bring in certain types of guys to fit certain types of positions,” Rivera said, citing the offensive line as an example of a position group that was upgraded last year with many players he believes are good fits. “That’s what we were able to do. Because of that, we were able to keep at least that group together and performing as best as they could. That helped us. That gave us a chance. That’s the kind of thing that we’re trying to do for all our positions.”
Rivera has noted how he often sees Leno talking to younger players from both the offense and defense to help them along. Before games, Leno is often working alongside younger offensive linemen, drilling on technique or offering advice.
A seventh-round draft pick by the Bears in 2014, Leno spent seven years in Chicago, including six as a full-time starter. He became a salary cap casualty last spring, but his free agency was short-lived; within a 72-hour span, Leno visited Washington at its Ashburn training facility, then raced back to Chicago to welcome the birth of his second daughter, then signed a one-year deal with Washington to start a new chapter in his career.